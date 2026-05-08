The Middle East momentum: Pauline Shangett on ChangeNOW’s data-driven vision for the UAE

Inside ChangeNOW’s strategic push into MENA, and why the UAE is emerging as a long-term anchor for crypto innovation

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While most people see numbers, Pauline Shangett sees the strategy behind them. As chief strategy officer at ChangeNOW, a non-custodial crypto exchange, she has played a key role in shaping the company’s development and market positioning, while driving innovations in a fast-evolving digital asset landscape.

In this interview, Shangett discusses ChangeNOW’s growing focus on the Middle East, the thinking behind its data-driven strategy, and why the UAE is emerging as a key part of its long-term vision.

Question: For those unfamiliar with your trajectory, how would you define ChangeNOW’s role in the current market? Is it just a utility, or something more?

Answer: Since 2017, ChangeNOW has operated under a non-custodial business model, meaning the platform does not store user funds or data. As part of our commitment to global growth, we are closely monitoring emerging tech hubs, particularly in the MENA region. Our interest in the MENA region led us there recently to explore its intellectual and technological potential, which is increasingly attracting industry participants.

Question: There’s been a lot of talk about your strategic focus on the Dubai Web3 ecosystem, what’s the story there?

Answer: We are aware of the region's current complex geopolitical situation and instability. However, we believe in the long-term resilience of the industry and are monitoring the development of the digital asset market and relevant regulatory frameworks in the MENA region. We remain committed to sustainable development, even in uncertain conditions.

Question: What steps is ChangeNOW taking to engage with the local ecosystem there?

Answer: We see the MENA region as a nexus for crypto technology and are looking for ways to support local talent in line with applicable regulatory frameworks. The Middle East represents the perfect balance of high-tech ambition and stability, which we value at ChangeNOW.

Question: You mentioned the MENA region being a hub for the latest crypto technologies. How deeply are you actually studying this market to ensure your strategy aligns with local needs?

Answer: We believe that to truly lead in a region, you have to understand it better than anyone else. That’s why we’ve spent the last few months conducting a deep-dive analysis of the MENA market. Published on April 14th, the report "From Oil To On-Chain: The Evolution Of Technology, Crypto, And RWA Tokenization In The MENA Region" explored how MENA, especially the UAE, has developed over the last century and built infrastructure that provides clarity and structure for the modern crypto landscape. Our research revealed that the MENA region invests in its talent by educating world-class specialists. We believe that people drive growth, and identifying the right talent at the right time is a priority.We're preparing to share these findings in an upcoming report. It's our way of contributing to the conversation and showing that our interest in Dubai and the surrounding region reflects a longer-term focus rather than a short-term trend.

Question: It’s clear that this deep understanding of the market drives your expansion. Does that same data-driven approach translate into your product development? What have you been building lately?

Answer: In response to market demands, we introduced two technologies: Private Send and Limit Orders. One of our key focuses has been enhancing data sovereignty. Many users are concerned that public blockchains act like a glass bank account where every interaction is visible. Our private transaction technology is intended to enhance on-chain confidentiality while remaining aligned with applicable regulatory and compliance standards. It allows for the management of digital assets without broadcasting one’s entire transaction history to the public.

Question: What about the other feature you mentioned, what is so special about it?

Answer: Regarding the Limit Order functionality, this was developed in response to our users' demand for better efficiency. Traditionally, users had to manually monitor market conditions. Now, our system allows for pre-set execution parameters. Users can define specific market conditions under which a transaction will proceed. This automation, available within our Pro ecosystem, provides technical tools for managing digital assets without requiring 24/7 manual oversight.

Question: How are the features that actually make it onto the ChangeNOW roadmap chosen, given the abundance of cryptocurrency trends, from AI to RWA? Is the choice based on gut or data?

Answer: It’s a bit of both, but if I had to pick one, it’s community-driven empathy. We don’t build features just because they’re trendy. We look at friction points. This means developing automation features for those who value operational precision, and building privacy-focused infrastructure for those who prioritise data sovereignty in an increasingly transparent digital world. I believe that an effective approach is attentive listening to our customers and providing them with tools that support their needs.

Question: Speaking of RWA, is it true that ChangeNOW offers it to traders, too?

Answer: Absolutely! We have expanded functionality to include access to real-world assets such as stocks, ETFs, and precious metals. This update reflects ongoing product development. For a long time, there was a “wall” between crypto and traditional markets. If users wanted to move profits from Bitcoin into more stable assets like gold or an S&P 500 ETF, the process involved multiple steps, including banking transfers, delays, and intermediaries. This functionality enables interaction between different asset types. ChangeNOW now supports tokenised assets, allowing users to manage their digital holdings across various sectors. By providing access to these on-chain instruments, we enable users to rebalance portfolios with reduced processing time compared to traditional systems.

Question: With growing involvement in Dubai and a strategic focus on the MENA region, it feels like ChangeNOW is entering a new chapter. What is the ultimate goal there?

Answer: Our goal is to contribute to a more integrated and transparent global crypto landscape. We are exploring opportunities in the MENA region, not only from a research perspective in crypto infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, but also in terms of building meaningful collaborations within an ecosystem that values innovation. We place strong emphasis on consistency and reliability in both our product and communications. This has supported continued engagement with partners and recognition within the industry. We are closely monitoring developments in key regional hubs such as Dubai. Being closer to where the future is being shaped allows us to build stronger and more authentic connections within the global community.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Virtual assets are highly volatile and may lose value significantly. You may lose all the amounts you invest, and your investments do not benefit from any form of financial protection. Khaleej Times does not accept any responsibility for investment decisions based on this content.