The heat is rising across the region — and so must our ambition

This summer, cities across the Middle East and Africa are once again facing extreme heat. In Sweihan, UAE, temperatures soared to 51.8°C on August 1, breaking the previous record set in 2017. In many places, the heat isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s dangerous. And it’s putting serious pressure on our infrastructure.

Electricity demand in the Middle East rose by 3.2 per cent in 2024. Between now and 2027, demand is expected to grow by around 3 per cent each year. Cooling systems are running constantly. Power grids are stretched thin. In some areas, the strain is already visible. In others, it’s only a matter of time.

This isn’t a one-time event. It’s a clear pattern and we can’t ignore it.

We need to build smarter

Our energy systems weren’t designed for this level of stress. As climate change speeds up, the pressure will only increase. Buildings account for roughly a third of global energy consumption and CO2 emissions, and in this region, cooling is the biggest driver of electricity use. In this situation, energy sustainability is vital, but technology can provide a variety of solutions. The smartest energy strategy starts with cutting waste.

Smart building systems in offices, schools, and homes can adjust cooling, lighting, and ventilation based on real-time needs. This reduces waste, frees up energy for essential services, and makes indoor spaces healthier and more comfortable.

Designing for efficiency from the start is just as important. With millions of square meters of new buildings added each year, advanced design tools can simulate how buildings will perform before construction begins, whether it’s managing heat in Nairobi or optimising energy flow in Cairo. These tools help planners choose better materials and layouts to ensure buildings are efficient, resilient, and low-carbon for decades.

These aren’t futuristic ideas. They’re proven solutions already in use across our region, ready to scale with the right leadership and investment.

Efficiency starts with design

In coastal areas, desalination plants work nonstop to provide water, adding even more strain. The Middle East holds over half of the world’s desalination capacity, yet it’s also one of the most resource-scarce regions with some of the highest per-person consumption rates.

To keep up, we need to rethink how we design and operate infrastructure.

Smart technologies are already helping. For example, modern water plants now use intelligent devices that do more than just run equipment, they collect and share data. A single pump can now tell us how much energy it’s using, how well it’s performing, and when it might need maintenance. When scaled to include equipment across a facility, this data helps operators manage energy more efficiently and predict future needs.

By linking energy data with production conditions, such as temperature, salinity, and demand, we can simulate and optimize operations using digital twins. These virtual models allow us to test different scenarios and make better decisions before problems arise.

Some plants are even integrating solar panels to supply up to 40 per cent of their daytime energy needs. Field teams use augmented reality to manage maintenance, while sustainability managers can track energy use and emissions in real time, from anywhere.

Resilience is no longer optional

Efficiency is vital, but resilience is also critical. We need to decentralise energy production, integrate renewables, and use data to spot issues before they become problems. And when disruptions happen, we must recover quickly.

Microgrids are a great example. They allow communities and facilities to operate independently when the main grid fails. In parts of Africa, they’re already improving access to electricity. Across the region, they offer huge potential, not just as backup, but as a core part of a more flexible, reliable energy system.

A regional opportunity

The Middle East and Africa faces serious climate challenges but also unique opportunities to leapfrog outdated infrastructure and build smarter, more inclusive systems.

Governments are stepping up. The UAE aims for Net Zero by 2050 and plans to cut emissions by 47 per cent by 2035. Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain have set their own long-term goals. South Africa’s Climate Change Act mandates nationwide action. And the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative targets 300 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Together, these commitments cover about 70 per cent of the region’s emissions.

These are bold goals. However, the choices we make today will decide whether our cities buckle under rising temperatures or thrive despite them.

By combining smart technologies, better design, renewable energy, and regional cooperation, we can turn climate pressure into lasting progress.

The heat is rising and so are the stakes.

The writer is Zone President, Middle East & Africa, Schneider Electric.