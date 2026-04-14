The Gulf in Transition: What Businesses Need to Know Today

Escalating regional tensions are redefining the Gulf's risk environment, intensifying regulatory oversight and elevating exposure to financial crime for businesses across the region

By:

Ibtissem Lassoued | Partner Content Share:











The Gulf region has entered a significantly altered risk environment following the escalation of hostilities on February 28, 2026. With US-Israeli military actions against Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes across the Gulf, businesses, financial institutions, and operators with regional exposure are now facing heightened legal, regulatory, operational, and financial crime risks. What was once a contingency has now become an immediate concern, requiring organisations to shift from general awareness to targeted action.

The impact of the conflict is already visible across the region. Missile and drone activity, airspace disruptions, and shipping rerouting, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, have begun to affect trade flows, logistics, and infrastructure. These developments are creating real commercial consequences, forcing businesses to operate in a more volatile and uncertain environment.

In the current scenario, companies should be prepared for:

Supply chain disruptions and delivery delays

Increased insurance and operational costs

Contractual and legal uncertainties

Counterparty instability and payment risks

Heightened regulatory and compliance scrutiny

Despite these challenges, GCC economies continue to demonstrate resilience. Strong financial reserves, diversified economic strategies, and ambitious long-term national development plans, including Vision 2030 initiatives across the region, provide a meaningful degree of structural stability. While short-term disruptions are expected, the region’s structural strength remains an important factor for investors and businesses evaluating long-term opportunities.

A key area of concern is the evolving sanctions landscape. Sanctions are becoming more aggressive, with increased enforcement and deeper scrutiny of Iran-linked activities. Businesses are exposed not only through direct dealings but also through intermediaries, complex ownership structures, and indirect financial connections. Even companies without a direct western nexus may face transaction blocks due to conservative compliance practices adopted by GCC banks.

Compounding this challenge is the difficulty of identifying exposure linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an organisation with extensive reach across sectors including energy, construction, shipping, and telecommunications. Traditional screening methods, which rely primarily on name matching, are no longer adequate. Companies must now adopt enhanced due diligence practices that interrogate ownership structures, analyse transaction patterns, and uncover hidden affiliations that conventional tools may miss. In parallel, the risk of capital flight and sanctions evasion is rising. Conflict environments often lead to rapid movement of funds through alternative channels, including cryptocurrencies and informal transfer systems. Businesses should closely monitor:

Sudden spikes in crypto transactions

Use of alternative or non-traditional payment routes

Real estate or asset parking behaviour

Trade-based money laundering patterns

The defence, aerospace, and dual-use sectors are also under intense regulatory pressure. Export controls are tightening, and authorities are closely examining supply chains and end-users. Even transactions that appear civilian may be flagged if there is a risk of diversion for military use. This has made compliance more complex and requires continuous monitoring and detailed due diligence.

Shipping remains a critical area of vulnerability. Heightened scrutiny of the so-called ‘shadow fleet’, vessels operating under opaque ownership structures or with manipulated tracking systems, has amplified the risks of sanctions exposure and financial crime liability. Concurrent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have further complicated maritime logistics, giving rise to delays, costly rerouting, and growing uncertainties around insurance coverage and contractual performance.

Cyber risk has also become a central concern in this environment. Businesses must now consider threats such as state-linked cyberattacks, malware, and disinformation campaigns. These risks go beyond traditional cybersecurity challenges and can directly impact operations and decision-making. Companies should ensure strong system resilience, backup infrastructure, and clear incident response strategies.

Simultaneously, the broader financial crime landscape is becoming more treacherous. The current environment creates fertile conditions for sanctions evasion, money laundering, and the proliferation of illicit financial flows. Complex corporate structures, shell entities, and informal payment mechanisms are being exploited to move funds through channels designed to mimic legitimate activity.

Financial institutions must move beyond routine transaction monitoring and deploy more advanced, intelligence-led risk detection and response systems capable of identifying emerging typologies in real time. To navigate this complex landscape, organisations should focus on a few key actions:

Update sanctions risk assessments and compliance frameworks

Strengthen due diligence across customers, partners, and intermediaries

Review contracts, insurance coverage, and legal protections

Enhance cyber resilience and crisis response capabilities

Monitor financial transactions for emerging risk patterns

The situation in the Gulf remains dynamic and uncertain. Legal, regulatory, cyber, and financial crime risks are now inextricably linked, demanding a proactive and integrated approach to risk management. Businesses that act quickly and adapt to these evolving challenges will be better positioned to safeguard their operations and maintain stability in an increasingly complex environment.

- The writer is a Partner and Head of Compliance, Investigations & International Cooperation at Al Tamimi & Company.