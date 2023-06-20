The future of audit: Where technology meets Emirati talent

By Mohammad Zamani Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023

The future of audit is slated to be “real time” auditing at the click of a button, hinging on two key factors: the right technology and homegrown talent.

With the hybrid work model, it’s critical that firms provide the development tools for their employees to ensure the future generation of auditors is equipped with the foundation required to cope with this transformation.

A strategy for nurturing and growing national talent is expected to fuel fresh, indigenous point of views and passions, with more inclusive growth for organisations and society at large. It will help achieve a gender diverse workforce – as more Emirati women enter the workforce and rise in seniority.

Emiratisation schemes arising from Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) have helped launch apprenticeship programmes to train youth, offering internship and secondment opportunities to UAE nationals, and significantly increasing the number of Emiratis of both genders in top-tier management. One of the most successful Emiratisation initiatives in the country has been the Pre-Audit Qualification Training (PAQT) Programme, devised and run by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA). Its private sector partners include KPMG Lower Gulf among others.

KPMG Lower Gulf has witnessed an impressive increase in Emirati nationals joining its services lines, even being recognised by the Nafis awards this March as the “best company in achieving emiratisation targets” and boosted by partnerships with programmes such as PAQT and a strong Emiratisation focus.

Since 2019, PAQT has provided more than 90 UAE nationals with essential audit knowledge and training. PAQT graduates have succeeded in finding valuable, meaningful roles in the financial sector, supporting the government agenda of economic diversification and greater representation of UAE talent in the private sector.

The UAE government has consistently worked with the public and private sectors to enhance the career prospects of young Emiratis. For KPMG, nurturing and investing in a diverse and inclusive workforce, especially Emirati talent, is a strategic priority, and highlights our core value of commitment to the community.

The other aspect of bolstering audit quality is investing in the right technology. Over the past five years, in order to fulfil its responsibilities to the public, KPMG has made significant investments in developing its audit processes, people, advanced digital capabilities and other areas of specialty. The audit practice is committed to making further investments to drive its quality agenda while improving the consistency and efficiency of its audits through the right technology. To continually improve its audit methodology, KPMG is increasingly using tools such as robotics, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to drive granular and sophisticated analyses.

Over the recent past, the role of auditors has come under increased scrutiny, with increased expectations around the areas where auditors can exercise their judgement and add value.

While it remains a constant journey to attract the brightest talent to the industry; audit, like other industries, is also being digitally transformed.

At KPMG Lower Gulf, Emiratisation initiatives and investment in technology highlight a commitment to work closely with the local community and support the nationalization program of the governments, while enhancing audit quality.

The most important resource is people, and diversity and inclusion initiatives within the firm reflect this. From training and mentorship opportunities to flexible working arrangements— empowering and supporting people to succeed in an agile, digitally enabled environment is essential for a sustainable future for all.

The writer is Audit Partner in KPMG Lower Gulf Limited and the Head of Emiratization at KPMG,