The Empowering Women partners with EmpowerHer to champion inclusion and community impact

This Ramadan, The Empowering Women takes center stage at The Dubai Mall as one of the key driving forces behind Ramadan at The District, presented in partnership with EmpowerHer. The collaboration, part of the “Ramadan in Dubai” events, places community impact and children of determination at the heart of one of Dubai’s most prestigious Ramadan experiences.

Taking place from February 26 to March 22, 2026 at The District on the Ground Floor of The Dubai Mall, the event will showcase a curated selection of fashion, jewelry, beauty and lifestyle brands within one of Dubai’s most prestigious high footfall retail destinations.

Founded by Lara Al Diab and Nadine Ghosn, EmpowerHer provides the strategic retail platform and marketing infrastructure, while The Empowering Women, headed by Claudia Pinto leads the community focused direction of the activation, shaping its inclusive vision and social impact narrative.

At the core of this year’s activation is a deeply meaningful initiative led by The Empowering Women, focused on children of determination. In collaboration with Springdales School and Dream League, students have created eco-friendly canvas tote bags featuring hand drawn artwork inspired by UAE heritage and cultural symbols. These pieces are now available for purchase at the event, allowing the wider community to directly support the children’s creative journeys.

Each bag includes a handwritten Ramadan Kareem card from the students, transforming every purchase into a personal connection and a symbol of inclusion.

“Ramadan reminds us of generosity, but our responsibility to give back does not end with the season,” said Claudia Pinto. “True empowerment is about creating opportunities every day. Through The Empowering Women, we are ensuring that children of determination are celebrated. Their creativity deserves visibility. Their ambitions deserve space.”

Beyond creative expression, The Empowering Women is also amplifying the work of Dream League, an adaptive sports initiative dedicated to empowering children of determination through structured programs that build physical confidence, emotional resilience and social integration. By integrating art, sport and entrepreneurship into one platform, The Empowering Women is creating pathways that allow children to feel valued in every dimension of life.

“People of determination are an integral part of our community,” Pinto added. “When we invest in their talents and their confidence, we strengthen society as a whole. Inclusion is part of the ethic that makes what Dubai and the UAE is today.”

Ramadan at The District benefits from the strategic retail framework and marketing support of EmpowerHer, including Dubai Mall app listings, push notifications, social media coverage and influencer activation

Through its partnership with EmpowerHer, The Empowering Women continues to build on its position as a leading community platform in Dubai, championing women-led initiatives, advancing inclusion for children of determination, and integrating long term social value into some of the region’s most visible and prestigious spaces.

“EmpowerHer is redefining what modern retail experiences can represent in our region. What Lara Al Diab and Nadine Ghosn have created goes far beyond a marketplace. Through this collaboration, we are demonstrating that visibility can carry meaning, that women can partner together to create opportunities, and that every brand and every child deserves a space to be seen, valued and celebrated, said Pinto.