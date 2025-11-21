The calm after the digital gold rush: Why trust matters more than technology

Digital gold is gaining momentum across the UAE, as investors are looking beyond convenience to trust and transparency. The Just Gold App, a UAE-born startup built for the region, combines technology and integrity to offer long-term peace of mind

A new way to save in gold

Across the UAE, a quiet shift is underway. What once required a visit to the gold souk or a large upfront purchase can now begin with a few dirhams and a phone. Gold, one of the region’s oldest symbols of wealth and security, is finding a new home on digital platforms.

Valued at roughly $3 billion a year, Dubai’s retail bullion market is shifting from display windows to digital wallets. The city that once defined physical trade is now setting the pace for secure, technology-driven gold ownership.

Digital platforms have made this possible, allowing users to buy small amounts of 24-karat gold stored securely on their behalf and gradually build real assets without worrying about physical storage.

The Just Gold App reflects this new era of responsible investing, combining technology, ethics, and transparency to help users own gold with confidence.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), investment demand for gold in the Middle East grew by more than 30 percent in the first half of 2025, driven by digital access and younger investors. Globally, gold investment remains above its five-year average as consumers seek stability in uncertain times.

Trust is becoming the real commodity

As digital investing becomes easier, trust has emerged as the key factor for investors. They want to know where their gold is stored, how it is insured, and who oversees the process.

JustGold allows users to start with as little as Dh10 and own real 24-karat gold stored in Loomis International’s insured vaults in Dubai. Every purchase is directly linked to the official UAE gold rate, ensuring transparency and fair pricing.

The company is ISO 27001:2022 certified for information security and is a member of the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, reinforcing its commitment to governance and customer protection. The platform operates in accordance with Islamic finance principles and is fully Shariah-compliant, ensuring that all transactions involve real ownership with no lending or speculation.

Steady growth and investor confidence

Since mid-2025, JustGold has recorded consistent month-on-month growth in transaction value, showing how digital gold is gaining traction among UAE investors.

The average buy transaction value grew from Dh192 in July 2025 to Dh1,032 in October, an increase of more than 440% in three months. The average sell transaction value rose from Dh641 to Dh1,269 in the same period, almost doubling.



Beyond value growth, user behaviour points to habit formation rather than one-time activity. Nearly two-thirds of customers have made multiple transactions, while over one in five have completed three or more trades. This steady pattern reflects increasing comfort and trust, with users treating gold not just as a purchase but as a savings routine.

Mirza Zuhaib Baig, CEO of JustGold, said the rise reflects how digital gold is becoming part of people’s savings habits. “We’re seeing customers move from testing the idea of digital gold to making it a regular savings routine,” Baig said. “For many, it has become a simple, trusted way to set money aside in something real. The steady rise in transaction size shows growing confidence in both the security and the ownership model behind it.”

Safekeeping with purpose

To further strengthen investor protection, JustGold is appointing an independent trustee who will act as a safekeeper for customer assets and maintain verified records of all vault holdings.

No gold can be moved without trustee authorisation, following the Islamic concept of Amānah, which means trust, safekeeping, and responsibility for what is entrusted to one’s care. In the unlikely event of any operational disruption, the trustee would release customers’ gold or its equivalent value directly to them.

Dubai’s established position as one of the world’s leading gold trading and vaulting hubs, handling between 20 and 30 percent of global gold trade each year and roughly 500 tonnes of bullion annually, makes it the ideal base for secure, compliant digital-gold custody.

Why the future belongs to responsible platforms

Digital gold is no longer just about convenience. The next wave will be defined by platforms that can demonstrate accountability, physical backing, and compliance. Investors will expect to see not only real assets but also ethical practices and transparent operations.

For people who value security as much as opportunity, it offers a transparent, trustworthy path to ownership. Gold may now live on a screen, but its purpose has not changed. It still protects, preserves, and endures.

Investing with clarity

Starting small has never been simpler. Investors can begin their journey with as little as AED 10. Each purchase reflects ownership of physical, insured gold securely held in Dubai.

To learn more about how they protect every gram and ensure full compliance with UAE standards, visit JustGold.app to explore the FAQs for detailed information on storage, redemption, and security.

Looking ahead

With its roots in the UAE and a foundation built on trust, transparency, and ethics, JustGold is redefining how the region invests in gold. By combining real ownership with independent oversight and secure digital access, investors can now hold something timeless in a modern way.