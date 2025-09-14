The Biggest Citizenship & Residency Summit of the Year by Bluemina

Bluemina Annual Summit 2025 returns to Dubai with exclusive access to global opportunities

Bluemina is proud to announce the Annual Summit 2025, the region’s most anticipated event for citizenship and residency by investment in Europe and the Commonwealth. Following the resounding success of the first edition in Riyadh, the summit now returns for its second edition, taking place in Dubai at The Address Sky View Hotel – Tower 1, on September 16, 2025, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm.

The evening will feature an elegant cocktail reception, with guests encouraged to attend in cocktail attire, reflecting the summit’s premium and exclusive character.

Meet programme officials directly

What sets the 2025 summit apart is the direct presence of programme officials from Greece, Portugal, and other countries. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Obtain first-hand information directly from the source

Benefit from free one-on-one consultations

Access exclusive investment incentives available only during the summit

Why Citizenship and Residency by Investment?

Investing in a second passport or permanent residency unlocks global opportunities for individuals and families, including:

Visa-free access to 140+ countries

Top-tier healthcare and education opportunities

Business and tax advantages supporting international expansion

Generational benefits, as citizenship is inheritable

Security and freedom of movement for families

About Bluemina

Founded in 1997, Bluemina has been a pioneer and trusted leader in the citizenship and residency by investment industry. With more than 12 branches across the MENA region - including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, and Palestine - Bluemina has built a reputation as the closest and most trusted choice for clients across the region.

Over the past 25+ years, Bluemina has celebrated more than 15,000 success stories, helping families secure a safer, freer, and more prosperous future.

A Night of Opportunities

The Bluemina Annual Summit 2025 is more than an event, it is an exclusive opportunity and a gateway to global freedom, security, and prosperity. With the combination of program officials’ insights, personalised consultations, and exclusive investment incentives, attendees will leave with clarity, confidence, and unmatched opportunities for themselves and their families.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Time: 7:00pm – 11:00pm

Venue: The Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 1 – Dubai

Dress Code: Cocktail Attire

Register now through this link: bluemina.com/dubaisummit