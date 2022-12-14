The art of entrepreneurship: Sheraa provides a canvas for business creativity at SEF

Organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center between December 17-18 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is set to take place on December 17-18 and will be featuring a myriad of artists and singers as part of its sith edition, which runs under the theme 'Where We Belong', to be held at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) this weekend.

Organised annually by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the festival aims to highlight the importance of various artforms that stimulate entrepreneurs' creativity and innovation as well as providing a mechanism to ensure community-building and engagement.

The festival also seeks to shine light on the important role that artistic mediums and creativity play in the business sector. The focus on the creative arts also highlights the opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in the rapid rise of creative industries worldwide.

The festival will feature a range of artists and performers such as rising Emirati artist Abdullah Alshamsi, who ventured into the music world at an early age with the support of his family, participated in several high-profile concerts as well as performing in the UAE National Day celebrations, which helped expand his fanbase and catapulted his career further.

The two-day festival will be additionally organising a musical extravaganza that hosts Big Hass, the first Saudi radio host to introduce the Arab hip-hop scene to the world through his programme on Pulse 95 radio, an affiliate of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Singer, songwriter and acoustic guitarist, Dina Stars will also dazzle the stage at SEF 2022. The Jordanian made a name for herself by composing songs from her daily life and experiences that received praise from the public and critics alike. The emerging artist seeks to create a unique form of music that brings together people from around the world into her own musical world.

Syrian artist and singer Ghaliaa Chakir, who started singing at the age of six and ventured to the world stage at a young age of 16, will also be making an unforgettable appearance at SEF 2022. The self-taught musician plays a number of instruments and sings in multiple languages, with her distinctive music compositions blending modern oriental music with classical western elements.

Another musical highlight of SEF 2022 will be Jindi, the Sudanese singer-songwriter who is recognized in the Middle East scene as he incorporates his influences into his songwriting and production, and he is known and praised for his outstanding live performances. Additionally the aspiring Emirati singer, Rashed Alnuaimi, who started his career as an opera singer and then made his way to the theatre was nominated for an Elliot Norton Award in the Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actor category for his role as Bill Sykes in the world renown production Oliver.

If this isn’t enough fans of the Hip Hop band Quick Style, winners of Norway's Got Talent title in 2009, Sons of Yusuf, a band that brings together brothers Ya'koob & Humble Abdul, and has worked with Hip-Hop greats such as Jay Electronica and Talib Kweli, as well as Emirati singer and Oud player Saif Alali will all be delivering mesmerising performances at SEF 2022.

Creativity has many advantages in the business world and the creative industry itself is one of the fastest growing sectors worldwide as we continue to move into a media rich environment through various technologies and platforms. Apart from the obvious sectors such as visual arts, music and industrial design, it becomes more and more important for businesses to be able to think outside the box and develop creative strategies when it comes to problem solving, conceptualising or even networking and marketing.

Commenting on the diverse entrepreneurship festival, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said: "At SEF, we emphasise that entrepreneurship is inclusive of all aspects of life, including the arts and wellbeing. We want to encourage entrepreneurs to take the time to enjoy the creative side of life and these performances and artistic mediums will serve as a ‘getaway’ between the more in-depth discussions and workshops taking place this weekend. Furthermore, there is remarkable growth in the creative industry sector, including arts, which offers some amazing investment opportunities and shouldn’t be overlooked. We hope more entrepreneurs take notice and innovate to advance the industry and utilise the benefits of creativity in their ventures.”

Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, executive director of SRTIP, stressed that the partnership with Sheraa reflects their mutual plans to support emerging companies and translate SRTIP's vision to strengthen Sharjah's status as an incubator for startups as well as a global hub of innovation, research and entrepreneurship.

Al Mahmoudi added: "SRTIP strives to develop and facilitate an ecosystem that encourages research and development (R&D) as well as supporting institutional activities and the tripartite partnerships between industry, government and the academia sectors. This is in line with our vision to create an environment that nurtures and supports innovation and creativity, to bolster the country's status as a prime investment destination for the region and worldwide.”

SEF 2022 will host over 130 globally-renowned speakers, thought leaders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem architects as part of multiple dedicated stages this year to give attendees a sense of belonging and to show that the multitude of interests and sectors are catered to. The festival will also organise 30 workshops, panel discussions and presentations to cater to all communities of entrepreneurs, creators and changemakers, ensuring that all visitors to the festival leave with a feeling of “this is where we belong”.