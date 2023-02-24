Tetra Pak Arabia signs €10 million deal at Gulfood 2023

Baghdad facility aims to produce one billion packs per annum for dairy and beverage products

Ghassan Sabeeh, Niels Hougaard and other officials at the signing ceremony. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:03 PM

Alssad Company for Food and Tetra Pak Arabia, have signed a €10 million deal at Gulfood 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tetra Pak will provide its end-to-end solutions to Alssad for the expansion of their facility located in Baghdad. This will allow the company to produce the -ever long shelf life fermented product in Iraq that can be distributed in an ambient temperature. Expected to be ready in 2024, the facility aims to produce one billion packs per annum for dairy and beverage products.

Ghassan Sabeeh, CEO and Partner at Alssad Company for Food, said: “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Tetra Pak by expanding our facility to provide the latest innovative beverage solutions to our nation. This partnership will allow us to provide popular dairy fermented products in a more sustainable and a more convenient way to our consumers.”

In addition, Tetra Pak will provide to Alssad its Tetra Prisma Aseptic packaging – another first for Iraq; which comes with multiple benefits such as easy to carry and responsibly sourced carton packages.

Niels Hougaard, managing director at Tetra Pak Arabia Area, said: “Our agreement with Alssad Company for Food is completely aligned with our goals and will allow us to mark a new joint milestone for the dairy industry in Iraq. The line consists of pasteurisation, fermentation, heat treatment, and filling of dairy and dairy fermented products; all in one facility.”