Tetr College raises $18 million co-led by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments

Tetr College, a global B-school announced the closing of a $18 million funding round co-led by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

The funds will be used to establish three new campuses in the United States, Europe and Dubai, and to deepen Tetr’s ten-country operating network across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Funds will also be used to broaden Tetr’s academic offerings with new programs in management and entrepreneurship, including the recently launched Masters in Management and Technology, MiM-Tech. With backing from Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann, Tetr will also tap into a global network of education leaders such as MasterClass, Newsela, Degreed, Labster, Relias, Alliant International University, and Eruditus to strengthen its global presence.

Founded in 2024 by Pratham Mittal, Tetr College offers a global undergraduate program based on its ‘Learn by Doing’ model, where students launch ventures across multiple continents and study at leading universities like IIT (India), NUS (Singapore) and Cornell (USA). Tetr’s faculty includes leading professors from universities like Harvard, Stanford, MIT and Cornell, and top CXOs from NASA, Softbank India, and others. On the back of the success of its undergraduate program, Tetr recently introduced a one-year Master in Management (MiM) program, designed to equip early-career professionals, aspiring founders, family business successors, and international students with the skills to create, scale, and transform businesses.

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Tetr College, said, “Tetr was conceived as a truly global school for entrepreneurship, built as a lived experience across countries and markets. This round, backed by the world’s leading education investors, validates our model and demonstrates our strength in attracting premier global talent across students, practitioners and ecosystem partners. We now move into the next orbit of growth with high-tech campuses in the US, Europe and Dubai, and an expanded set of courses that will deepen the model and widen academic pathways for our students.”

Tarun Gangwar, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Tetr College, said, “This fundraise marks a major leap in Tetr’s global scale-up, allowing us to enhance student experience and operational excellence across our upcoming campuses in the US, Europe, and Dubai. Our focus will be on building robust processes for academic delivery, partnerships, career outcomes, and student services, ensuring every cohort experiences the same level of rigour and quality across all locations.”

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments said, “As the world becomes multi-polar and disruptive innovations in AI reshape jobs and industries, the next generation of education models must evolve, becoming multicultural, adaptive, and focused on new-age skills that prepare truly global professionals. Tetr sits at the centre of that transformation, and we are excited to partner with Pratham and his Management team to build this global education platform from India.”

Tetr has witnessed strong growth in its second year, with applications rising by more than 50 percent. Buoyed by the global response, the college increased intake to 200 students from 50 countries while continuing to be highly selective - maintaining an acceptance rate of about 2.6 percent and an average SAT score of around 1490. Many admits chose to join Tetr over offers from King’s College London, University of Warwick, Northeastern University, UMass Boston, Indiana University Bloomington and the University of Washington, among others. Meanwhile, its inaugural cohort of 110 students launched 44 ventures in the first year with more than $324,000 dollars in combined revenue. Several raised external investment as well.