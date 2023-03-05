Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

The digital rupee is meant to complement, rather than replace, the present forms of money
Tesla Inc said it is recalling 3,470 2022 through 2023 Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened, according to a filing made public late on Saturday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.
Tesla told NHTSA it has identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to these conditions. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.
Tesla will inspect bolts securing second-row driver-side and passenger-side seat back frames to the lower seat frames and if needed tighten them to specifications.
In December, a Tesla supplier implemented improved process controls along with improved training and supervision to ensure bolts are torqued to specifications, the automaker said.
Two parties have signed investment agreements on the project worth $2.5 billion
Discussion with both Boeing and Airbus potentially smashing Air India record
South Asia nation's current inflation rate stands at 50.6%
Chief Apple supplier seeks to diversify from China
The current four Cepas to boost UAE GDP by 2.4% by 2031
The deal aims to achieve growth by eliminating or reducing customs duties on 82 per cent of goods and products
Focus on growth and strong momentum in investment activity drives record performance