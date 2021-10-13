Terracez to empower data-led enhancement of customer experience

Terracez has set themselves apart in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM implementation in Canada, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Terracez, a Dubai-based tech start-up, is disrupting the customer experience and business transformation space; helping businesses digitally transform, by automating repetitive tasks, unifying data-collection and analysis across omnichannel touchpoints, and empowering an insights-led superior customer experience using Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.

Founded by the innovation driven duo of Ashish Rana and Dharmendra Panwar - a team with strong credentials, industry experience and expertise, Terracez have set themselves apart in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM Implementation in Canada, the UAE, and the KSA; as well as delivering Dynamics AX Upgrade, Power BI, Power Platform Implementation, and Dynamics 365 Support Services, in the GCC.

Toronto-based Ashish Rana, a recipient of the ‘Microsoft Most Valuable Professional Award’ in 2019 and 2021, is an under-30 young entrepreneur, with an MBA in Consulting, and a decade of experience in East Asia, Middle East, and North America. Dharmendra Panwar, a Bachelor in Information science, brings 17 years of professional experience in transforming businesses digitally across UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, across multiple industry verticals, such as construction, manufacturing, supply-chain, retail, and services.

The team has differentiated Terracez by blending a deep understanding of client challenges with a personalised and customised implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 applications, while upholding a focus on enhancing customer experience.

“Across sectors, delivering enhanced customer experiences and engagement is a critical competitive advantage for businesses. But data silos, and time spent on non-automated tasks that don’t add value, compromise the ability of an organisation to focus on the customer experience. Terracez offers a data-led insights model that is the key to overcoming these limitations and ensuring a delightful omnichannel customer experience,” said Panwar.

While a young start-up, Terracez already boasts several successful implementations across the region, including large Food and Beverage conglomerates, as well as real estate, and services operation industries in utilities and facility services.

Taking an omnichannel and end-to-end approach to business process optimisation, Terracez implements Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions for Marketing, Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, and Finance and Operations; as well as Microsoft Power Platform and e-invoicing solutions, and Dynamics 365 Business Central.

“The opportunity for tech-led efficiencies across large and small enterprises in Dubai and the larger Middle East, is staggering,” said Panwar.

Buoyed by the initial success the start-up has achieved, Terracez is targeting 5X growth as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Dynamics AX Upgrade, and Power BI implementation partners, by next year, through a vigorous expansion across the Middle East, North America and Canada. — business@khaleejtimes.com