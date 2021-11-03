Terex rough terrain cranes sign with Galadari

Galadari Brothers Co-Chairmen Suhail Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari and Mohammed Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Group CEO and Director Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Lee Maynard and other executives at the event. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

In what is a successive triumph for Galadari Heavy Equipment Division, part of Galadari Brothers Co. LLC, major American lifting and material-handling manufacturer Terex Corporation on Wednesday signed a nationwide rough terrain crane distribution agreement with its United Arab Emirates counterpart.

Visiting GB’s Dubai head office to finalise the arrangement, Terex Global Sales Director for Tower & RT Cranes, Lee Maynard, met Galadari Brothers Co-Chairmen Suhail Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari and Mohammed Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari and Group CEO and Director Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran for a strategic sales discussion before putting pen to paper.

“It’s a market that we know very well,” British executive Maynard said of the UAE construction landscape.

“We’ve been here for many years in terms of mobile cranes. We made a conscious decision to choose the right distribution network in the Middle East.

“We’ve known Galadari for several years… and we believe with Galadari’s knowledge and experience, it’s a good choice.”

Galadari Heavy Equipment Division comprises a number of industrial components spanning the whole construction machinery spectrum. Earthmoving, power systems and trucking solutions are just few examples of the group’s services.

“With the recovery in the oil pricing and also the planned infrastructure I think there’s significant growth opportunities,” Maynard said regarding the post-Covid upswing in business activity.

“The primary focus for me is putting the right team in the right place. I’ve been working hard over the last 18 months to two years to make sure we had the right people. The strategy in this part of the world has been very clear: to go down the distribution model.

“It’s not a complicated structure. We need the right partners — we invest in them, they invest in us — and we will all grow the business,” he added.

