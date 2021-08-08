Telecom
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Telecom

UAE: Your phone can’t be hacked through calls about Covid-19 vaccine

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 8, 2021
Reuters

Scammers usually call, posing as banking agents, to get sensitive information from vulnerable residents.


You can safely make or receive calls about getting the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE without the fear of getting hacked.

The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has taken to Twitter to quash rumours that receiving such calls leaves a person vulnerable to hacking.

“TDRA stresses that there is no way to hack the phone or steal data by making or receiving phone calls,” the authority tweeted on Sunday.

In June, the authority had denied a viral social media post that suggested it was possible for scammers to steal residents’ personal information via a phone call.

A post that went viral on WhatsApp attributed the fake information to the TDRA.

While it is not possible to hack a phone via a call, it’s important to never share any personal or banking information to a caller.

Scammers usually call, posing as banking agents, to get sensitive information from vulnerable residents.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210808&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809277&Ref=AR&profile=1048 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1048,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 