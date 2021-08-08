UAE: Your phone can’t be hacked through calls about Covid-19 vaccine
Scammers usually call, posing as banking agents, to get sensitive information from vulnerable residents.
You can safely make or receive calls about getting the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE without the fear of getting hacked.
#important notice @tdrauae would like to note that the rumors about receiving calls inquiring about #vaccine developments and causing your phone to be hacked are not correct— TDRA (@tdrauae) August 8, 2021
TDRA stresses that there is no way to hack the phone or steal data by making or receiving #phone calls pic.twitter.com/namxOUFRBN
The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has taken to Twitter to quash rumours that receiving such calls leaves a person vulnerable to hacking.
“TDRA stresses that there is no way to hack the phone or steal data by making or receiving phone calls,” the authority tweeted on Sunday.
In June, the authority had denied a viral social media post that suggested it was possible for scammers to steal residents’ personal information via a phone call.
A post that went viral on WhatsApp attributed the fake information to the TDRA.
While it is not possible to hack a phone via a call, it’s important to never share any personal or banking information to a caller.
Scammers usually call, posing as banking agents, to get sensitive information from vulnerable residents.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Telecom
UAE: Your phone can’t be hacked through...
Scammers usually call, posing as banking agents, to get sensitive... READ MORE
-
Business
Opec+ keeps oil market in deficit
Most oil market experts believe that the Opec deal last month will... READ MORE
-
Retail
Yusuffali attends first event since chopper crash,...
Lulu Group chief looks to have fully recovered from the spine surgery ... READ MORE
-
Energy
Opec+ keeps oil market in deficit
Analysts argue that a change in baseline production levels does not... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Capacity rules for restaurants, events eased
Hotels can operate at full capacity while events can be hosted at 60... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rains reported in Dubai
What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Airlines clarify rules for expats who got jab in...
Stranded residents flooded the social media handles of both airlines... READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA