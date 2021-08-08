UAE: Your phone can’t be hacked through calls about Covid-19 vaccine

Scammers usually call, posing as banking agents, to get sensitive information from vulnerable residents.

You can safely make or receive calls about getting the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE without the fear of getting hacked.

#important notice @tdrauae would like to note that the rumors about receiving calls inquiring about #vaccine developments and causing your phone to be hacked are not correct

TDRA stresses that there is no way to hack the phone or steal data by making or receiving #phone calls pic.twitter.com/namxOUFRBN — TDRA (@tdrauae) August 8, 2021

The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has taken to Twitter to quash rumours that receiving such calls leaves a person vulnerable to hacking.

“TDRA stresses that there is no way to hack the phone or steal data by making or receiving phone calls,” the authority tweeted on Sunday.

In June, the authority had denied a viral social media post that suggested it was possible for scammers to steal residents’ personal information via a phone call.

A post that went viral on WhatsApp attributed the fake information to the TDRA.

While it is not possible to hack a phone via a call, it’s important to never share any personal or banking information to a caller.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com