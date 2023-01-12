UAE: VoIP app Botim to be relaunched; will free calls continue working?

The restrictions along the city’s shared border with the mainland were lifted on Sunday and followed an extensive rollback of Covid-19 policies in both locations from December last year
UAE-based technology development group Astra Tech (Astra) has acquired VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution Botim. The company plans to relaunch it into an ‘ultra app’, it was announced on Thursday.
Led by G42, the support of $500 million in fundraising is accelerating the relaunch, “serving the region’s everyday needs”.
Famous for offering free video and audio calls, Botim will transform into a “multifaceted conversational commerce app”. This would facilitate users to access various products and services such as fintech, remittances, p2p money transfer, bill payments, government services, pharmacy, retail, food delivery, grocery, and more. Currently, it offers free calls; money transfer within UAE; phone recharges and bill payments locally and internationally; group chats and calls; desktop access for chats and calls; and games, among others.
Its current features will continue working even as it’s being redeveloped.
Botim is the region’s largest and most popular communications platform with 90 million registered users and 25 million active ones. Additional plans for its development are expected to be announced in Q1 of 2023.
Botim’s popularity surged during the Covid-19 pandemic as it provided communication solutions such as video, audio, instant messaging, and group chats with up to 500 users. By leveraging it as the base of the ultra app, Astra Tech hopes to reach millions of users to become the “region’s most trusted consumer platform”.
This addition to Astra’s portfolio is the most recent in a string of strategic acquisitions in 2022, including Rizek, home cleaning services, and Payby, a homegrown fintech company.
“Astra will continue its pursuit of strategic acquisitions for BOTIM while synergistically working with its architecture, research, development, and tech teams to fast-track design and development to go to market,” the group said.
Abdallah Abu Sheikh, founder of Astra Tech, is spearheading the formation of Botim’s relaunch. It will offer several services and an intuitive interface. The relaunch aims to combat “customer fatigue” that stems from multiple platforms trying to force “unnatural user behaviour through scattered digital offerings”.
Abu Sheikh said: “The need for an all-encompassing app accessible to all customers that can re-steer economics in the right direction while giving customers, merchants, and investors a fair deal is paramount. Botim will be the first of its kind in the region to simplify interactions of hundreds of millions of users, allowing them to engage and transact seamlessly.”
