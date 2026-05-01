UAE secures UN telecom condemnation of attack on civilian infrastructure

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The UAE has successfully led a landmark diplomatic push at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council in Geneva, securing a formal international condemnation of attacks on civilian telecommunications infrastructure across Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Jordan.

The resolution, submitted by the UAE on behalf of all GCC member states and Jordan, was adopted by consensus during the Council session which began in Switzerland on April 28. Diplomats described the move as a proactive step that positions the UAE as the primary voice of the region on digital security matters.

The adopted text condemns attacks on civilian ICT infrastructure and requests ITU leadership to monitor, assess, and report on these incidents and their global implications. Particular attention is being given to damage inflicted on submarine cable infrastructure in the Gulf corridor, a critical route that connects Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Disruption to these cables, the resolution notes, has direct consequences for global internet connectivity.

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The resolution also calls for coordinated international support for all affected countries in the region. The UAE noted that these attacks are not just a regional concern and instead have implications for billions of people worldwide who rely on these networks.

The ITU Council session will continue until May 8. The UAE delegation is led by Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, representing the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Attack on civilian infrastructure

The UAE's success builds on growing international momentum. In March 2026, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2817 condemning attacks on civilian infrastructure, followed by the Human Rights Council’s adoption of Resolution 61/1 by consensus.

Telecommunications infrastructure underpins banking, healthcare, government services, and emergency response. The Gulf region hosts some of the world’s most vital submarine cable landing points, meaning damage here extends far beyond regional borders.

By acting on behalf of its neighbours, the UAE has demonstrated regional solidarity while setting an international precedent for how the world responds to attacks on civilian digital infrastructure. The adoption by consensus ensures that the Gulf’s voice will shape global telecommunications policy for years to come.

In a separate development, a rival draft resolution presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran was blocked and failed to achieve consensus, underscoring the absence of international backing for that approach.