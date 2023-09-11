UAE: New Happiness SIM card launched at affordable prices for workers

Mon 11 Sep 2023

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has partnered with du, part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to launch Happiness SIM that offers exclusive benefits to blue-collar workers on nominal prices.

The SIM can be obtained by visiting business service centres and guidance centres, or using MoHRE's online services to issue or renew work contracts. It offers 6 months of free data and low rates on international calls. SIM holders will also receive important notifications issued by MoHRE.

"We are excited about this partnership with du, as it aligns with our mission to enhance the welfare of blue-collar workers in the country," said Ayesha Belharfia, MoHRE's Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs. "By providing them with affordable and reliable connectivity, we are enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones and access essential services."

"This initiative represents our shared commitment to empower and support the blue-collar community in the UAE," Belharfia added.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said, "We understand the importance for workers in the UAE, especially blue-collar workers, to stay connected with their families and friends. With the launch of Happiness SIM, we are aiming to cater to their telecom needs and provide tailored solutions that offer both connectivity and affordability to welcome the new blue-collar workers coming to the UAE and enhance the experience of our existing customers. Our goal is to make their lives easier and more connected, while helping them save money for their families back home."

