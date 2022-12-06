UAE: Free video calling app records 3.5 million downloads

The $80 trillion-plus “hidden” debt estimate exceeds the stocks of dollar Treasury bills, repo and commercial paper combined, according to the BIS
GoChat Messenger, a free voice and video calling app by Etisalat UAE (branded as etisalat e&), has exceeded 3.5 million downloads worldwide.
People in the UAE and other countries have downloaded it for the hassle-free experience it provides, allowing users to make and receive voice and video calls, chat with friends and family, transfer money to their families, pay bills, play games, and other purposes.
The messenger app also allowed customers to follow their favourite brands to stay updated on offers, discounts, and new launches varying from fashion to automobiles and food to many more. The services section also includes grocery shopping.
For GoChat’s customers, a new ‘Invite and Earn’ campaign has been introduced, enabling them to earn up to 2,500 smiles points every day for inviting friends and family to join GoChat messenger.
GoChat Messenger is a global application that can be downloaded by anyone in the world, only requiring a mobile number for registration, connecting the UAE population with friends and family across the globe and can be downloaded via Android and iOS app stores.
First Abu Dhabi Bank led the fund raising, the conglomerate’s second sustainability-linked loan, as sustainability coordinator and agent
Mubadala deputy CEO Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi will become interim CEO of UAE Investments
Brent, WTI rise as much as two per cent before paring gains; Opec+ sticks to plans to cut production by two million bpd; More Chinese cities relax Covid-19 restrictions
The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged up to 47.8 in November from October’s 23-month low of 47.3, matching a preliminary estimate
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the measure would contribute to a destabilisation of world energy markets and would not affect Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
This year's edition of 'Hello Business Pitch' competition is open to aspiring ventures who are up to 3 years in operation