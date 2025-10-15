UAE: e& money partners with PayPal to allow account linking, instant withdrawals

e& money, the fintech arm of e&, announced plans to partner with PayPal to introduce account linking and instant withdrawals in the UAE. Once launched, the collaboration will allow PayPal users to link their accounts directly to e& money and access their balances in UAE dirhams (AED) through the e& money app. Customers will be able to move funds instantly from PayPal to their digital wallets, converting US dollars to AED at a fixed exchange rate.

A second phase of the rollout will enable two-way transfers, allowing users to send money from e& money back to PayPal. e& also plans to join PayPal World, a network of global partnerships connecting leading payment systems and digital wallets on one platform.

Melike Kara, CEO of e& money, said the partnership aims to simplify cross-border commerce and improve access to earnings for freelancers and digital creators. “By joining forces with PayPal, we’ll be eliminating the friction freelancers, creators, and everyday consumers face when bringing their earnings into the local economy.”

The new feature will allow PayPal funds to be transferred 24 hours a day, for use on bill payments, peer-to-peer transfers, cash withdrawals, or spending through a money card.

The partnership is expected to benefit the UAE's growing freelancer and digital creator communities by improving cash flow and reducing reliance on costly third-party services. It will also allow everyday consumers to spend their PayPal balances locally without waiting for traditional bank-clearing cycles.