  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.1°C

UAE: e& money partners with PayPal to allow account linking, instant withdrawals

A second phase of the rollout will enable two-way transfers, allowing users to send money from e& money back to PayPal

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 2:04 PM

Top Stories

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

e& money, the fintech arm of e&, announced plans to partner with PayPal to introduce account linking and instant withdrawals in the UAE. Once launched, the collaboration will allow PayPal users to link their accounts directly to e& money and access their balances in UAE dirhams (AED) through the e& money app. Customers will be able to move funds instantly from PayPal to their digital wallets, converting US dollars to AED at a fixed exchange rate.

A second phase of the rollout will enable two-way transfers, allowing users to send money from e& money back to PayPal. e& also plans to join PayPal World, a network of global partnerships connecting leading payment systems and digital wallets on one platform.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Solaren introduces AI-driven solar platform to enhance energy efficiency in Philippines

thumb-image

500 ChatGPT prompts designed G42 chairman's Abu Dhabi home, says CEO

thumb-image

Hamas launches Gaza crackdown as Trump vows to disarm group

thumb-image

School break in UAE: Some parents spend up to Dh1,500 per week on mid-term camps

thumb-image

Three-quarters of married Bangladesh women experience violence: Survey

 

Melike Kara, CEO of e& money, said the partnership aims to simplify cross-border commerce and improve access to earnings for freelancers and digital creators. “By joining forces with PayPal, we’ll be eliminating the friction freelancers, creators, and everyday consumers face when bringing their earnings into the local economy.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new feature will allow PayPal funds to be transferred 24 hours a day, for use on bill payments, peer-to-peer transfers, cash withdrawals, or spending through a money card.

The partnership is expected to benefit the UAE's growing freelancer and digital creator communities by improving cash flow and reducing reliance on costly third-party services. It will also allow everyday consumers to spend their PayPal balances locally without waiting for traditional bank-clearing cycles.