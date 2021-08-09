UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022
The announcement regarding the same has been made by the Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority in UAE.
The sale of mobile devices that support only 2G networks will be stopped in the UAE starting June 2022, the country's telecom authority said on Monday.
According to a tweet by the Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the second-generation GSM networks will be closed completely in December 2022.
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022
