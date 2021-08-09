Telecom
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Telecom

UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 9, 2021
Picture retrieved from TDRA/Twitter

The announcement regarding the same has been made by the Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority in UAE.


The sale of mobile devices that support only 2G networks will be stopped in the UAE starting June 2022, the country's telecom authority said on Monday.

According to a tweet by the Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the second-generation GSM networks will be closed completely in December 2022.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210614&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619543&Ref=AR&profile=1048 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1048,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 