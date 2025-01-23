How technology is delivering 7-star government service under the Global Star Rating System in the UAE

Ahmed A. Omer - Vice president/ Customer Experience at e& enterprise

To achieve CX excellence, government entities must embrace advanced technologies that streamline operations, enhance accessibility and deliver personalised experiences

In today's hyper-connected world, expectations for the delivery of government services have shifted dramatically. The days of long wait times and bureaucratic red tape are long gone, with customers demanding the same levels of convenience, speed and personalisation they experience from world- leading consumer brands every day.

In this new era of customer service excellence, governments must not only keep pace with evolving demands but also anticipate them, which is why the Global Star Rating System for UAE government services has never been more important. Customers now expect government interactions to be as seamless and digitalised as ordering a product online or booking a taxi ride, with instant access to information, real-time updates and services tailored to their individual needs.

Launched in 2011, the UAE's pioneering Global Star Rating System is a comprehensive framework designed to enhance public service delivery standards across the UAE, with a firm focus on fostering customer-centricity, citizen happiness, and operational efficiency. This pioneering system, which evaluates service centers on a two- to seven-star scale, is the first of its kind globally. It not only accelerates the digital transformation of government services but also establishes a global benchmark for public entities to measure and enhance service delivery.

When you consider the rating system alongside the vision of Zero Bureaucracy; it's a transformative dual approach that reimagines how government functions. It's about more than reducing paperwork or cutting red tape - it's about creating a more agile, responsive, and efficient system, leveraging technology, and prioritising customer satisfaction.

The Global Star Rating System framework

The Global Star Rating System is built around eight key pillars: Strategic Alignment, Customer Focus, Services, Service Delivery Channels, Customer Experience (CX), Service Efficiency and Innovation, People Empowerment, and Technology Integration. These pillars are further refined into 35 sub-pillars and 233 criteria, creating a comprehensive framework for evaluation.

Every two years, service centres are assessed and given a classification and evaluation report, which includes results from customer satisfaction surveys and insights from mystery shoppers. In 2019, the UAE Government rolled out a new set of standards to include a broader range of government service channels in the System - such as call centres, websites, and apps - to capture the full customer experience across various service delivery channels.

So, what makes the Global Star Rating System for UAE government services so important?

* Benchmark for excellence:

The system provides a gold standard for driving superior customer experience in government services, ensuring a standardised commitment to quality and customer satisfaction throughout various sectors. By promoting transparency and fostering continuous improvement, it strengthens public trust in government services.

* Alignment with the UAE's vision for the future:

It aligns government services with the UAE's strategic vision of becoming a global leader in governance and public service. By focusing on customer service excellence, the System ensures that innovation, efficiency, and quality are always top priority.

* Enhancing global competitiveness and economic growth:

With the UAE investing heavily in digital transformation and smart government initiatives, the Global Star Rating System encourages government entities to adopt cutting-edge technologies, streamline processes, and provide services that are convenient, accessible, and efficient. High-quality public services make the UAE more attractive to international investors, businesses, and expats, enhance the ease of doing business, and support the country’s economic diversification efforts.

What challenges do government departments face in achieving a 7-star rating?

Since the introduction of the Global Star Rating System, customer experience in government services has seen substantial progress; however, challenges still exist for entities aiming to achieve the coveted 7-star standard. First, entities must adapt to the system’s stringent standards across its eight pillars, requiring a committed approach to policy implementation, meticulous oversight, and the management of various service functions - all while maintaining consistently high quality.

Additionally, departments face the ongoing challenge of adapting to ever-evolving customer expectations and preferences, which are crucial for satisfaction but are also difficult to meet due to the rapid pace of change in customer behaviour. Another significant hurdle is technology integration. Successfully incorporating advanced tech solutions, like AI-driven platforms and data analytics, into existing frameworks demands considerable resources and specialised expertise.

Continuous training and development are also essential to meet the 7-star rating, ensuring that staff are well-equipped to deliver high-quality service and support customer happiness. Finally, achieving excellence in CX presents its own set of obstacles, from overcoming data silos that fragment customer insights, to balancing personalisation with privacy, and scaling CX solutions across expanding platforms and channels as organisations grow.

Achieving customer experience excellence in government services

To achieve CX excellence, government entities must embrace advanced technologies that streamline operations, enhance accessibility and deliver personalised experiences. From AI-driven chatbots providing instant assistance to data analytics that anticipate customer needs, technology is at the heart of transforming how public services are delivered.

Key tech solutions that will propel entities towards achieving the 7-star rating include:

* CX platforms: APIs and AI-powered customer engagement platforms address various use cases across the customer journey, ensuring a seamless and integrated customer experience.

* Martech: AI-driven insights enable entities to deliver more personalised and effective marketing strategies through omnichannel experiences.

* Targeted messaging: Omni-channel engagement through voice, messaging, WhatsApp, email, and more allow government entities to effectively reach their audience. Using demographic parameters like age, gender, nationality, and location, campaigns can be precisely tailored for maximum impact.

* GenAI-powered chatbots: AI agent-assist bots, self-service chatbots, and voicebots can automate support and service processes, driving efficiency and enhancing customer interactions.

* AI-powered contact centres: AI-powered Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) platforms can help government entities ensure complete data security and compliance while delivering exceptional customer service.

* Social listening: Assessing customer sentiment across various channels in real-time allows for timely, informed decisions and actions that improve brand reputation and customer experience.

The road ahead: Digital transformation of government services

The Global Star Rating System for UAE government services is more than a tool for evaluating the quality of public administration - it is a testament to the nation’s vision for the future. However, to fully realise this vision, a relentless commitment to technological transformation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and data analytics, is crucial.

The digital transformation of government services is not about technology for technology's sake - it is a mission that involves close collaboration between government teams, technology experts, and consultants, with a clear purpose of delivering high-quality, seven-star experiences that truly serve the public.

By fully embracing the digital evolution, government entities have an opportunity to elevate service experiences to new heights, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of smart governance and public sector excellence throughout the years to come.