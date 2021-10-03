Etisalat offers free Internet speed upgrade for businesses across the UAE
Etisalat has announced an Internet speed upgrade of up to 1Gbps, bringing tremendous value to existing and new business customers across the UAE.
Customers will also avail a host of benefits bundled with their connectivity such as free devices, exclusive digital and communication solutions, advanced telephony with flexible minutes and more.
Salvador Anglada, group chief business officer, Etisalat, said: “Etisalat has always been at the forefront of empowering businesses with the most advanced digital solutions. This speed upgrade is a testimony to our commitment to the sector, giving us an opportunity to further cater to their requirements and helping them grow their business by enabling them in their digital journey. Faster broadband speeds significantly keep business operations running smoothly, increase productivity, and provide businesses with quick access to resources, data and cloud-based applications.”
Etisalat’s robust network has greatly contributed to help businesses achieve higher productivity and an efficient workforce. The new Internet speeds provide customers with a premium experience which is not limited to high-speed internet connectivity. Etisalat’s value proposition for businesses include free devices, a groundbreaking network protection, and a host of collaboration and digital solutions.
