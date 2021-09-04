Etisalat named best regional SMS service provider
The CC Global Awards, which are independently judged by a panel of telecom analysts and experts, recognise innovations and achievements among telecom wholesale operators and ecosystem partners around the world
Etisalat on Saturday announced that it has been awarded the Best Regional SMS Service Provider at the fifth annual Carrier Community (CC) Global Awards ceremony on September 2 in Berlin.
The Best Regional SMS Service Provider award is given to an entity with a unique service or an initiative that demonstrates the most effective and new service or solution and can illustrate the business benefits derived from it.
“We are honoured to receive the ‘Best Regional SMS Service Provider’ award, which highlights etisalat’s continued success as a tier-1 mobile carrier, through its wholesale comprehensive messaging value proposition, to establish its market position as a leading regional wholesale SMS carrier. This recognition is a testament to our continuous and value-focused innovations — a key driver to our success in the wholesale business,” Ali Amiri, group chief carrier and wholesale officer, etisalat, said.
“It is worth nothing that etisalat has made considerable investments in developing its messaging service to address market requirements and has started offering wholesale SMS termination services to various partners and customers by leveraging its extensive global connectivity with mobile network operators,” he said.
Over the past five years, etisalat achieved massive growth, transiting billions of messages to various mobile network operators via etisalat’s messaging hub. This fast growth came as a result of a strategy centred on a number of key elements, including a value of proposition with a host of benefits and features such secure and reliable delivery of messages, advanced online tools and capabilities, and competitive pricing.
Etisalat recently invested in a state-of-the-art messaging platform with a number of advanced features to ensure a best in class quality service, efficient cost routing, mobile number portability, security services including firewall, online portal with a dashboard and other tools, and application programming interfaces (APIs) interconnection capability.
Etisalat’s regional sales presence in the Middle East, Europe and Asia resulted in growing the wholesale application-to-person (A2P) customer base to Europe Middle East and Africa and Asia regions, getting closer to end customers.
