Etisalat introduces “Hello Russia” TV Pack

Etisalat has announced the launch of the “Hello Russia” TV pack in collaboration with UAE-based content licensing management company, Sawa Rights Management (SRM).

Etisalat’s “Hello Russia” package includes 21 of the top Russian TV channels covering a wide range of genres from premium movies, general entertainment, kids, documentary, sports to comedy, music and more. The TV pack includes popular channels such as Channel One Russia, TNT, TNT4, Tiji Russia, Muzika Pervogo, Dom Kino, Gulli Girl, Friday, Detsky Mir, Lubimoe Kino, Carousel, and many others.

“Etisalat is excited to launch the “Hello Russia” package catering to our Russian-speaking customers. The UAE is home to the largest Russian speaking community in the region, comprising about 1.5 million residents and tourists. We are pleased to be bring their favourite TV channels and shows to their homes across the UAE,” said Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer, Etisalat.

“Once again, SRM is proud to work with Etisalat in order to deliver exclusive premium entertainment to the Russian speaking community across the UAE. The channels we provide can now be delivered to homes, hotels and other commercial properties by Etisalat,” added Ali Ajouz, CEO of SRM.

The “Hello Russia” pack is now available for residential properties across the UAE for a monthly subscription fee of Dh100. To access top Russian entertainment, customers can call Etisalat on 101. SRM is a strategic service provider to the MENA Broadcast TV, Pay TV and Hospitality Industries.

