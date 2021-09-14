Etisalat Group CEO highlights UAE’s push for innovation

The mobile industry is becoming a great enabler across economies, by continuing to build partnerships across industries to enable meaningful economic growth, expand employment opportunities, and empowering societies at large, emphasised Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat Group.

Dowidar was speaking at his opening keynote on the first day of the GSMA Mobile 360–Eurasia in Moscow. The fourth edition of the event brought together several C-level executives from telcos, infrastructure companies as well as technology providers.

The main discussion points focused on how crisis accelerates innovation and is the key to unlocking post crisis growth with technologies such as AI, 5G, Big Data, and IoT, which are shaping the future and transforming lives rapidly.

“The mobile industry has an unrivalled global reach and remains committed to actively working with governments, international institutions across global and regional platforms," Dowidar said. "Progressive governments play an important role in a data-driven economy, reaping benefits with a robust infrastructure and a much more evolved regulatory environment supporting this advancement.

“The UAE is a great example; the leadership’s efforts became a beacon for Etisalat and others to work tirelessly to support the country to become one of the top five countries around the world in terms of its technology infrastructure, ICT adoption, and investment in telecom services. This has in turn inspired Etisalat to continue with its investments in building the world’s fastest network and cutting-edge technologies of the future,” he added.

The GSMA Mobile 360 – Eurasia conference featured case studies and discussions aimed at top-level regional and international decision makers focusing on how to harness new technologies to build and maintain a competitive business advantage, to drive new social and business opportunities, to increase revenue while also ensuring security.

The two-day event also saw the participation of ministers, telecom regulators, data protection authorities, identity authorities, and senior representatives from international organisations to discuss the growth of the global digital economy.

Discussions will focus on technological breakthroughs that bring solutions with the potential to enrich our everyday lives, and free people from mundane tasks, solving complex problems and generating value and prosperity.

business@khaleejtimes.com