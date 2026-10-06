Etisalat offers free data to customers as it celebrates 50th anniversary

Customers have been promised 1GB for every year of loyalty, valid until October 13; anniversary packages include 50GB for Dh200

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 11:50 AM
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To celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary of operations, telecom operator Etisalat is giving all its users free data. In messages sent out to customers on Tuesday, the provider promised 1GB of free data for every year the customer has been with the company.

Meanwhile, those on the Emirati plan are being given 10GB for every year the user has been with an Etisalat subscriber. The validity of the free data is for a week and is available up to October 13.

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Founded in 1976 as Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Etisalat completed 50 years of operations this year. The first telecom operator of the country, it began as a joint venture just five years after the nation’s formation.

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According to the website of the company, the free data is just one of the many perks the provider is rolling out to celebrate its anniversary.

Customers can get several gifts, including up to 90 per cent off devices and five times the data for postpaid users. There are more than 10 anniversary special packages for Etisalat users to choose from. Some of the packages like the 10 GB data pack is offering 50GB data as a special one-time offer. Priced at Dh200, the package is valid for 30 days.

The offer is extended to select roaming packages as well. Their bestseller weekly roaming combo pack is offering 5GB data instead of 2.5GB. It will also offer 500 roaming minutes on the pack that is valid for a week. Users have to start using the plan on or before October 9 to enjoy the extra perks. Starting October 10, new purchases will go back to original data allowance. Those who buy this will also receive discount vouchers from the operator’s travel partners on the Smiles app, valid for six months.

From the very beginning, Etisalat has been pioneer in its operations. It brought the internet to the UAE in 1995 — a first in the region — and rolled out 3G and MMS in 2003. Since then, the company has also expanded its footprint globally acquiring stakes in several telecom companies in the Middle East, Asia and Central Europe.

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