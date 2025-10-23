Du reports 7.9% year-on-year increase in revenues, reaching Dh3.87 billion in Q3 2025

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) on Thursday reported a solid financial and operational performance for the third quarter of 2025, underpinned by strong commercial momentum, disciplined execution, and strategic investments in high-growth areas.

The telecom operator posted a 7.9 per cent year-on-year increase in revenues, reaching Dh3.87 billion for the quarter, driven by robust growth across its mobile, fixed, and ICT segments. Net profit rose to Dh732 million, marking a 1.8 per cent increase from the same period last year. On a normalized basis, excluding one-off gains from 2024, net profit surged 25.8 per cent, reflecting the company’s operational efficiency and focus on sustainable value creation.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at Dh1.85 billion, with a 47.8 per cent margin, supported by a favorable revenue mix and continued cost optimization. Normalized Ebitda grew 16.8 per cent, highlighting du’s ability to scale profitably.

“Our third-quarter performance reinforces the strong trajectory established in the first half of the year,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du. “We continue to deliver consistent results across our key segments, with solid business fundamentals and commercial success driving robust subscriber growth and profitability.”

du’s mobile customer base expanded by 10.3 per cent year-on-year to 9.2 million, with 854,000 net additions over the past 12 months. The postpaid segment grew 8.6 per cent, reaching 1.9 million customers, buoyed by enterprise demand and the successful launch of the iPhone 17. Prepaid subscribers rose 10.7 per cent to 7.2 million, supported by the strength of the Alo brand and effective seasonal campaigns.

The fixed customer base also saw a 9.7 per cent increase, reaching 718,000 subscribers, driven by continued demand for home wireless and fibre broadband services.

Mobile revenues climbed 8.4 per cent to Dh1.8 billion, reflecting a strong customer mix and focus on high-value offerings. Fixed revenues rose 8.9 per cent to Dh1.1 billion, supported by growth in broadband services. Other revenues, including ICT and roaming, increased 5.9 per cent to Dh1.0 billion, despite a strategic slowdown in Hubbing.

A key highlight of the quarter was the successful completion of a secondary public offering, with 75 per cent of Mubadala’s stake in du sold, increasing the company’s free float to 27.7 per cent. This move is expected to enhance liquidity, diversify the investor base, and pave the way for potential inclusion in market indices.

Du also continued to scale its ICT business, marked by the launch of the AI Park ecosystem and the AI supercluster, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a leader in sovereign AI and digital transformation.

Capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Dh492 million, slightly down from Dh511 million in Q3 2024, with a capex intensity of 12.7 per cent. The company noted that a larger share of investments is planned for Q4, aligning with its growth strategy.

Operating free cash flow rose 11.0 per cent to Dh1.36 billion, providing the financial flexibility to invest in high-growth areas while maintaining attractive shareholder returns.

With consistent performance over three consecutive quarters, du reaffirmed its 2025 guidance of 6–8 per cent revenue growth and an Ebitda margin of 45–47 per cent.