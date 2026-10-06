du Pay to move into a subscription model for its remittance services

The company is planning on implementing a minimum-cost subscription model, in addition to receiving benefits even if a remittance is not sent

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 12:35 PM
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Du Pay will soon a launch a subscription model, moving from a solely remittance model into a lifestyle engagement fintech product, its CEO said.

Roberto Mancone, CEO of du Pay, the digital payments arm of the telecom operator du, said that the company is embracing the move from a fintech remittance model to a fintech engagement lifestyle.

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For those who use du Pay’s services, Mancone said that the company is planning on implementing a minimum-cost subscription model, in addition to receiving benefits even if a remittance is not sent.

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“We're trying to launch some sort of subscription model, we try to apply minimum cost,” the CEO said. “Even if they don't send some money, at least we try to give benefits in cash back if they use a card, if they buy the telco products, some remittances for free, some discount to the SIM card.”

He added that this kind of advantage wins over customers and is widely seen with other telco providers.

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