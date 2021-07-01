DSS: Etisalat offers up to 65% discount on devices, accessories

The offer runs until September 4.

As a strategic partner of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Etisalat is offering discounts of up to 65 per cent on a wide range of devices and accessories for customers to treat themselves or gift their loved ones this summer season.

Customers can enjoy discounts on the latest smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and accessories from popular brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony and Bose with Smartpay options of up to 24 months for devices priced above Dh500 and free delivery for online orders.

Purchases of these devices could be made via the website www.etisalat.ae, My Etisalat app, and Etisalat retail stores across the UAE from July 1 to September 4, 2021.

The 24th edition of DSS, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, will take place across 10 weeks this year from July 1 until September 4. The festival will feature an action-packed extravaganza of shopping, hotel, dining and entertainment options at discounted summer rates offering great value.