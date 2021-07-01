DSS: Etisalat offers up to 65% discount on devices, accessories
The offer runs until September 4.
As a strategic partner of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Etisalat is offering discounts of up to 65 per cent on a wide range of devices and accessories for customers to treat themselves or gift their loved ones this summer season.
Customers can enjoy discounts on the latest smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and accessories from popular brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony and Bose with Smartpay options of up to 24 months for devices priced above Dh500 and free delivery for online orders.
Purchases of these devices could be made via the website www.etisalat.ae, My Etisalat app, and Etisalat retail stores across the UAE from July 1 to September 4, 2021.
The 24th edition of DSS, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, will take place across 10 weeks this year from July 1 until September 4. The festival will feature an action-packed extravaganza of shopping, hotel, dining and entertainment options at discounted summer rates offering great value.
-
Telecom
DSS: Etisalat offers up to 65% discount on...
The offer runs until September 4. READ MORE
-
KT Network
iCademy Middle East to open Knowledge Hub
iCademy Middle East, the region’s first internationally... READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee slips to 20.25 versus UAE dirham;...
Asian currencies have started weaker against the dollar and could... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold bounces back; 24K trades at Dh215 per ...
Investors are now awaiting the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,675 Covid cases, 1,556 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 291,003 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Stranded expats fly via Armenia
Travel agents recommend ICA, GDRFA approvals before travel. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices announced
The mega event will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
9 countries in Europe accepting India's...
EU 'Green Pass' effective from Thursday. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews