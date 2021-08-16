Buy new Samsung Z series smartphone at Etisalat for just Dh165 a month

The standalone price of a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts at Dh3,799, while a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G begins at Dh6,799.

The latest Samsung devices are now available for pre-order across the UAE, telecom firm Etisalat said.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can be placed until September 9, it added.

The standalone price of a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts at Dh3,799, while a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G begins at Dh6,799, available at Etisalat stores and online on Etisalat's website as well as on the My Etisalat UAE app.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G can be purchased with flexible Smart Pay plans on a 12-, 18-, or 24-month contract starting from only Dh165 and Dh295, respectively. All prices are VAT inclusive.

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds2 and a one-year Samsung Care+ accidental damage coverage. Alternatively, customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will acquire a flip cover with a pen, a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, and a one-year Samsung Care+ accidental damage coverage.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Commercial Officer, Etisalat, said: "Etisalat is thrilled that the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be available for our customers in the UAE. Samsung's latest flagship devices are set to be a game-changer in the industry, enabling our customers to enjoy the best-in-class performance and our 5G network that boasts of ultra-high speeds and low latency services. With Etisalat's Smart Pay options, we are making it affordable for all customer segments to get their hands on these two highly desired smartphones."

"For Samsung, working alongside operators has always been an honor as we present consumers with the latest innovations to grace the local smartphone market," said Osman Albora, Senior Director – Mobile Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics. "The pre-order rollout is an exciting yet demanding period for Samsung. As such, the support we receive from operators is invaluable as we promote upcoming products, engage with audiences, and ensure they complete their purchases in advance. The coming weeks will enable us to showcase what’s in store for consumers across the country, and we believe these efforts will be more successful than ever thanks to our operator partners."