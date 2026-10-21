Telecom firm du’s nine-month profit up 10.8% to Dh2.4 billion

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) reported a 10.8 per cent rise in net profit to Dh2.4 billion for the first nine months of 2026, as steady demand for connectivity and digital services supported growth.

Revenue for the period rose 6.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh12.3 billion, with service revenues up 6.8 per cent to Dh9.0 billion. EBITDA increased 9.2 per cent to Dh6.0 billion, while the EBITDA margin widened by 1.3 percentage points to 48.7 per cent.

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The company said the results reflected cost efficiency and disciplined execution as the business continued to stabilise after disruption earlier in the year, helped by a more stable macroeconomic environment.

During the third quarter, du’s telecom licence was renewed for a further 20 years, and the royalty regime was extended for three years, giving the operator long-term regulatory visibility.

The company was also added to the MSCI UAE Standard Index and the FTSE All-World Index after meeting the inclusion requirements, primarily on liquidity.

Third-quarter performance

Revenue for the quarter grew 7.1 per cent to Dh4.1 billion, with growth across all segments. Net profit rose 7.3 per cent to Dh786 million. EBITDA grew 6.7 per cent to Dh2.0 billion, with the margin broadly stable at 47.7 per cent.

Its mobile revenues rose 3.9 per cent to Dh1.8 billion, driven by subscriber growth and a favourable mix. Its fixed revenues rose 7.1 per cent to Dh1.2 billion, led by home wireless and enterprise connectivity.

Other revenues grew 12.6 per cent to Dh1.1 billion, on higher wholesale, ICT, and handset and accessories revenues following the iPhone 18 launch.

Du said continued cost discipline helped offset inflationary pressures linked to the regional situation, and that EBITDA growth was partly offset by higher direct costs.

Customer base grows

The mobile customer base grew 3.3 per cent year-on-year to 9.5 million subscribers. Postpaid customers rose 6.4 per cent to 2 million, supported by demand in the premium consumer and enterprise segments and the iPhone 18 launch. Prepaid subscribers grew 2.5 per cent to 7.4 million.

Fixed subscribers rose 5.2 per cent to 756,000, driven by home wireless. du noted that the pace of subscriber growth moderated amid regional headwinds.

Capital expenditure reached Dh647 million in the quarter, up from Dh492 million a year earlier, taking capex intensity to 15.6 per cent from 12.7 per cent. The company attributed the increase to targeted investment in data centre infrastructure and network enhancements.

As a result, operating free cash flow (EBITDA minus capex) fell 2.3 per cent to Dh1.3 billion. du said its unleveraged balance sheet and cash generation give it room to accelerate investment in high-growth areas while continuing to reward shareholders.

Fahad Al Hassawi, du’s CEO, said the nine-month results “show the resilience of our business”. He said investments in data centres, cloud and advanced connectivity were extending du’s role beyond traditional connectivity and positioning it “at the centre of the UAE’s digital economy”.

He added that the licence renewal gives the company clarity to plan with confidence, and that du remains confident in the strength of the UAE economy despite uncertain external conditions.