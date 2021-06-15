Telcos, 5G are main drivers of digital transformation: Etisalat chief
5G offers exciting new revenue prospects but telcos need to go beyond connectivity to achieve good return on investment.
The telecoms industry and 5G play a major role in supporting digital transformation as businesses move towards more collaborative and immersive remote working, said Hatem Bamatraf, chief technology officer, Etisalat International, during the Telecoms World Middle East 2021.
“The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation globally with a shift in investment opportunities and changes in online behaviours. Remote working infrastructure, new online services, technology skills and cyber security are now common investment priorities for governments, corporates, and SMEs. These changed investment priorities are accelerating the digital transformation of society,” said Bamatraf.
Bamatraf, who delivered a keynote opening presentation titled ‘Shaping a new future for businesses and consumers with 5G and advanced technologies’, underscored 5G’s huge potential as a game changer for several industries. 5G offers exciting new revenue prospects but telcos need to go beyond connectivity to achieve good return on investment, he stressed.
Recent analysis has estimated that by 2025 there will be around $4.7 trillion of revenue generated and associated in some way by 5G or advanced connectivity. Around $1.6 trillion will be directly due to connectivity, and the remaining $3.1 trillion will be hardware, software, services, platforms, etc.
The two-day virtual event brings together CEOs and key decision makers of the leading regional operators to discuss the current landscape, their growth strategies, and investing for their future.
Etisalat chief executives participated in panel discussions and live interactive sessions moderated by global and regional experts. Mohamed Almarzooqi, vice president, synergy and operation support, Etisalat International, shared his insights into ‘Next generation networks with the power to transform how industries operate’.
Antonio Ricciardi, senior vice-president, consumer intelligence and engagement, Etisalat, meanwhile took part in a panel discussion on ‘Unlocking value with the next generation of customer value management’.
At a session titled ‘Building digitally connected infrastructure in Middle East and Africa’, Abdulrahman Alhumaidan, Senior Director, Fixed Access Network Planning and Design, Etisalat, discussed the opportunities and challenges of building a digitally connected national infrastructure, the impact of 5G on national infrastructure, and the investment and regulatory framework.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Plus VC announces first summer internship
The programme is open to undergraduates, graduates and postgraduates... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai realty rally to continue for years: HSBC,...
Property market analysts believe that Dubai’s housing market,... READ MORE
-
Global Business
Qatar National Tourism Council appoints new head...
The Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has appointed Deveekaa... READ MORE
-
Business
Microsoft for Startups’ ‘Highway to...
In partnership with ADIO, the startup-focused webinar series will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE issues Covid safety warning as cases spike...
Residents urged to adhere to all preventive measures ahead of summer, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid strains: Unvaccinated UAE residents are ...
Unvaccinated residents are being urged to take the Covid vaccine as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Demand for RT-PCR tests...
Abu Dhabi residents will have to undertake a RT-PCR test at least... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New police unit foils illegal attempt to...
UAE law stipulates up to Dh500,000 for owning or breeding dangerous... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules