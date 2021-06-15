Telcos, 5G are main drivers of digital transformation: Etisalat chief

5G offers exciting new revenue prospects but telcos need to go beyond connectivity to achieve good return on investment.

The telecoms industry and 5G play a major role in supporting digital transformation as businesses move towards more collaborative and immersive remote working, said Hatem Bamatraf, chief technology officer, Etisalat International, during the Telecoms World Middle East 2021.

“The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation globally with a shift in investment opportunities and changes in online behaviours. Remote working infrastructure, new online services, technology skills and cyber security are now common investment priorities for governments, corporates, and SMEs. These changed investment priorities are accelerating the digital transformation of society,” said Bamatraf.

Bamatraf, who delivered a keynote opening presentation titled ‘Shaping a new future for businesses and consumers with 5G and advanced technologies’, underscored 5G’s huge potential as a game changer for several industries. 5G offers exciting new revenue prospects but telcos need to go beyond connectivity to achieve good return on investment, he stressed.

Recent analysis has estimated that by 2025 there will be around $4.7 trillion of revenue generated and associated in some way by 5G or advanced connectivity. Around $1.6 trillion will be directly due to connectivity, and the remaining $3.1 trillion will be hardware, software, services, platforms, etc.

The two-day virtual event brings together CEOs and key decision makers of the leading regional operators to discuss the current landscape, their growth strategies, and investing for their future.

Etisalat chief executives participated in panel discussions and live interactive sessions moderated by global and regional experts. Mohamed Almarzooqi, vice president, synergy and operation support, Etisalat International, shared his insights into ‘Next generation networks with the power to transform how industries operate’.

Antonio Ricciardi, senior vice-president, consumer intelligence and engagement, Etisalat, meanwhile took part in a panel discussion on ‘Unlocking value with the next generation of customer value management’.

At a session titled ‘Building digitally connected infrastructure in Middle East and Africa’, Abdulrahman Alhumaidan, Senior Director, Fixed Access Network Planning and Design, Etisalat, discussed the opportunities and challenges of building a digitally connected national infrastructure, the impact of 5G on national infrastructure, and the investment and regulatory framework.

— business@khaleejtimes.com