Teen launches AI platform in Dubai to address brokerage information gaps

At 19, Atiksh Mittal could have been ready to take on the traditional road to a university degree and thence to the job market. But he chose the path less travelled.

Still in his teens, Mittal chose to drop out and jump headlong into the ever widening world of artificial intelligence. Together with two industry veterans, he recently was part of the launch of Rechitta, a new AI-powered communication layer for Dubai’s real estate market.

“I never went to college, and that decision was very personal. I was constantly watching how quickly AI was evolving. The pace of innovation was outstripping traditional education systems and even academic syllabuses. I felt that by the time someone finishes a four-year degree, a lot of that information could already be outdated,” Mittal told Khaleej Times.

The launch comes at a time when Dubai’s property market is expanding rapidly, but industry structures remain fragmented. Data from eXp Realty shows the number of agents and brokers in Dubai has risen sharply from 5,268 in 2017 to 33,784 in 2026, while agencies have grown from 1,367 to 9,997 over the same period. The surge highlights how growth is being driven largely by the addition of new participants rather than consolidation, intensifying competition in an already crowded market.

In such an environment, the flow of information between developers, brokers and buyers has become increasingly complex. Market participants say details are still often shared through brochures, PDFs, WhatsApp messages and links — channels that enable speed but can lack clarity and consistency.

Rechitta is one of a growing set of attempts to address this challenge using artificial intelligence. The platform is designed to provide real-time responses on pricing, inventory, payment plans and project updates, while also tracking buyer engagement and demand trends.

“Dubai’s real estate market continues to grow at a rapid pace, but the systems supporting developer and broker engagement have remained largely fragmented and manual,” said Ashirwad Somani, co-founder of Rechitta. He said the idea was to use AI to improve responsiveness and transparency in a market handling large volumes of international demand.

Somani said a key issue lies not in the availability of information, but in how it is understood. “Information moves fast, but clarity does not. Buyers still need someone to answer questions, explain details and compare options,” he said, adding that the goal was to improve how information is delivered rather than simply accelerate its distribution.

The platform aims to offer more interactive and conversational engagement, allowing users to query projects and receive structured responses in real time. Proponents argue that such tools can help reduce reliance on manual follow-ups and improve consistency in communication, though their effectiveness will depend on adoption within a fragmented ecosystem.

“Every interaction helps developers and brokers better understand what the market is looking for in real time,” said Aryaman Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Rechitta, pointing to the potential for data-driven insights into pricing expectations and investor behaviour.

While the concept is being tested in Dubai, the underlying issue — how to simplify complex investment decisions — is not unique to the emirate. However, the city’s scale and pace of activity amplify both the inefficiencies and the potential impact of technology-led solutions.

Dubai’s startup ecosystem is still young and very energetic compared to places like Silicon Valley or California, where startup culture has been developing for decades with strong infrastructure and deep networks, Maheshwari said. “I still have many friends in Silicon Valley building incredible things. But what Dubai is doing right is investing in the right areas and creating an environment that attracts ambitious founders and startups,” he added.