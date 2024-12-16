Zoho finance and operations suite achieves 65% revenue growth in the UAE

Prem Anand Velumani, associate director, strategic growth, Zoho MEA.

Zoho, a global technology company, on Monday announced that its finance and operations suite has achieved 65 per cent growth in recurring revenue last year in the UAE.

The company also announced the addition of key product capabilities in its VAT-compliant accounting solution Zoho Books, inventory management solution Zoho Inventory, and practice management app for accountants Zoho Practice. The newly-launched capabilities aim to help businesses and accountants enhance operational efficiency, simplify routine financial tasks, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline internal processes.

“Zoho’s finance and operations suite’s remarkable revenue growth in the UAE is a testament to the growing need for smart, integrated financial and operational tools that are both powerful and easy to use. Our latest updates to Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory, and Zoho Practice are a direct response to the evolving needs of businesses and accountants in the region,” said Prem Anand Velumani, associate director, strategic growth, Zoho MEA.

“With our latest updates, we aim to simplify critical financial and operational processes including compliance for businesses and accounting firms, helping them operate more efficiently with less effort. Zoho is committed to offering advanced and innovative capabilities that will enable businesses to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market and regulatory landscape,” said Prashant Ganti, head of product management, finance and operations BU, Zoho.

Many businesses rely on manual processes for performing critical financial tasks, resulting in delays, errors, and inefficiencies that drive up costs and hinder growth. The updates to Zoho’s finance and operations platform aim to streamline these processes for greater efficiency for businesses and accountants. Zoho Books is an accounting solution that is FTA-approved, VAT-compliant, corporate-tax-ready, and IFRS compatible. It now includes advanced features like revenue recognition. Progress-based invoicing allows businesses to periodically invoice customers based on completion of project milestones, improving the cash flow. With the filing deadlines approaching for corporate tax, businesses can use Zoho Books to generate corporate tax returns report to simplify their filing process. Zoho Inventory has introduced advanced warehouse management capabilities such as enhanced location tracking and labelling, stock counting, stock out alerts, and role-based access to the warehouse operations. T

Zoho Practice, a practice management application for accounting firms, has introduced Workpapers to simplify audit and compliance workflows. It allows firms to fetch financial statements of the clients who use Zoho Books, enabling easy comparison, adjustments, document management, and collaboration for reviews and approvals.