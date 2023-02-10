Your search for trusted used electronics ends at Revent
Two ex-Noon execs are on a mission to make used electronics mainstream in the UAE and KSA
Most trusted preloved electronics destination
Story behind Revent:
When Baldeep and Dhananjay joined Noon in mid-2019, their first task was to solve the problem of massive returns piled up since last 1 year. Sellers did not know what to do about their returns and devices bought back from customers. They immediately started a programme for selling used and refurbished products at Noon. After successfully running this programme for three years and getting feedback from thousands of customers, they decided to start Revent, a company dedicated to serving customers of trusted used electronics.
After talking to more than a thousand customers for three years, Revent had its task cut out. To provide quality used electronics to customers with an assurance to take care of them in case they faced any issue.
Why choose Revent for your used electronics need?
Science not guesswork - Buying used and refurbished electronics can be a hit or a miss. Grading systems used by small sellers are too broad and vague. So, Revent established an automated and scientific quality check system Truecheck®. It checks every device on more than 80 points to ensure Revent customers get what they see.
Why pay more when you can get the same for less?
Revent brings its customers like-new devices at 20-40 per cent discount with the same warranty as on new products. For instance, an iPhone 12 Pro 256GB in perfect condition can be bought at 30 per cent lower price than a new one with a one-year year warranty.
Reventcare got your back - Revent knows that customers of used electronics are more anxious. That is why Revent offers 15 days return option if customers are not satisfied with their purchase. Revent customers also get a one-year free warranty and an option to buy extended warranty and damage protection. No big disclaimers, a simple promise to take care of you.
It is good for your wallet as well as the planet - Do you know that in just about the first 15 days in 2023 we have generated almost 2.5 million tonnes of e-waste on the planet? You can help. Every time you choose a used iPhone, you save 56 kg CO2 emission. With so many extreme weather events happening, climate change is an imminent danger. Revent is at the forefront to fight this trying find more used devices a second home
Customers are loving Revent - Revent has not only saved 400MT+ of CO2 emission, but also save more than Dh1 million for its customers so far. That is the reason why customers love them and give great reviews.
How can I buy a trusted smartphone from Revent?
Buying trusted used electronics from Revent is a walk in the park. Select the product, select buy now and checkout. You get a compatible generic accessory in the box with 15 days return option and one-year warranty. To make it sweeter for its customers, Revent does free standard shipping across the UAE and KSA.
