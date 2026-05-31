Xiaomi 17T Pro launches in UAE with Leica 5x zoom camera, 7,000mAh battery

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the new Xiaomi 17T Series, bringing a major camera and battery upgrade to its popular T lineup. Headlined by the Xiaomi 17T Pro, the latest flagship aims to attract photography enthusiasts and power users with a Leica-powered camera system, a huge 7,000mAh battery, and a brighter eye-care display.

The new lineup includes the Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T, marking the first time Xiaomi has introduced two different size options within the T Series range.

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Leica 5x telephoto camera comes to the T Series

One of the biggest highlights of the Xiaomi 17T Series is the addition of a Leica 5x telephoto camera on both devices. Xiaomi says the 50MP telephoto sensor supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), macro photography from as close as 30cm, 10x optical-grade zoom, and up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro also introduces 4K 60fps cinematic video recording with natural background blur, making it one of the most capable video-focused devices in the company's lineup.

Both phones feature a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. The Pro model uses a larger 1/1.31-inch sensor, while the standard Xiaomi 17T features a 1/1.55-inch sensor. Xiaomi says the Leica Summilux lens system is designed to improve detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance.

A new feature called Leica Live Moment, similar to iPhone's Live Photo, captures motion and expressions before and after a photo is taken.

Brighter displays with eye-care features

The Xiaomi 17T Series also introduces Xiaomi Vision Care, a suite of display technologies designed to reduce eye strain. Xiaomi says the phones are the first in the lineup to receive TÜV Rheinland's quadruple eye-care certification, alongside the company's first Intelligent Eye Care certification.

Both devices feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility. The Xiaomi 17T Pro offers a smoother 144Hz refresh rate, while the Xiaomi 17T supports up to 120Hz.

Massive batteries and faster charging

Battery life is another key focus this year.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery, the largest battery ever fitted to a Xiaomi smartphone in international markets. It supports 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T comes with a 6,500mAh battery and 67W wired HyperCharge support.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process, while the Xiaomi 17T uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra platform.

Xiaomi 17T UAE price and availability

In the UAE, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is available in Blue, Purple, and Black colour options. Pricing starts at Dh2,899 depending on the storage configuration.

The Xiaomi 17T is available in Purple, White, and Black, with prices starting from Dh2,399.

As an added bonus, buyers will receive several subscription offers in eligible markets, including three months of Google AI Pro, three months of YouTube Premium, and four months of Spotify Premium at no additional cost.

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