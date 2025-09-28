Xiaomi 15T series: Chinese giant eyes bigger market share

Chinese tech powerhouse Xiaomi has stepped up its global challenge to smartphone giants Apple and Samsung with the worldwide launch of its new 15T series, alongside a lineup of smart home appliances under its Mijia brand.

The launch—unveiled in Munich and rolled out in the UAE—marks a major move in Xiaomi’s strategy to strengthen its foothold in both the premium smartphone and connected living ecosystems.

The company has introduced its new flagship duo—Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro. The 15T Pro comes in black, grey, and mocha gold, while the 15T is offered in black, gray, rose, and gold. Both models are aimed squarely at consumers who seek high-end performance and advanced imaging capabilities without paying the premium commanded by rival flagship devices.

What are the key new features of Xiaomi 15 series?

At the core of Xiaomi’s pitch is its Leica-engineered triple camera system, featuring a 50MP main sensor with Leica Summilux optical lenses. The 15T Pro debuts a Leica 5x Pro telephoto camera offering up to 20x Ultra Zoom, complemented by a 6.83-inch display, 32MP front camera, and a long-lasting high-capacity battery. Xiaomi says these specifications put the 15T lineup in direct competition with Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A series and the premium S series, while undercutting both on price.

“The 15T is essentially an affordable flagship—premium in performance but priced half a notch lower than the top-tier models,” said Terrence Xiao, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Xiaomi International. He added that the series forms part of the company’s broader “premiumisation” strategy designed to appeal to discerning, tech-savvy users who value quality and design.

The Munich event also saw the global debut of Xiaomi’s Mijia appliance range, including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners—another step in the company’s push to build an ecosystem of interconnected devices under its “smart living” umbrella.

When will Xiaomi's 15T series launch in UAE?

The new flagship duo—Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro—will be available in the UAE from next week, priced from Dh1,799 and Dh2,299, respectively.

In Europe, Xiaomi has already become the third-largest smartphone brand, trailing only Samsung and Apple. The company now aims to replicate that success in the Middle East, where the UAE is emerging as a high-growth market for mid- and upper-tier smartphones. The brand has been expanding its retail network and online presence in the Emirates, tapping into the country’s youthful, tech-oriented consumer base and high smartphone penetration rate.

“Xiaomi 15T is another important step in our global strategy to merge performance, design, and value,” said Jennifer, senior product marketing manager at Xiaomi International. “The UAE, with its strong appetite for innovation and premium technology, remains a key market for our continued expansion.”