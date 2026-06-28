Xbox console prices to rise worldwide: Here's how much it could cost in the UAE

Microsoft is increasing Xbox console prices worldwide from August 1. We break down the estimated UAE pricing and what's driving the increase

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 28 Jun 2026, 3:22 PM UPDATED: Sun 28 Jun 2026, 7:44 PM
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Buying a new Xbox console is about to become more expensive.

With hardware costs climbing across the industry, and recent price increases already affecting smartphones, laptops and tablets, Xbox is the latest major consumer technology product to become more expensive as manufacturers grapple with rising component prices.

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Xbox has confirmed that it will increase its console prices worldwide from August 1, 2026, citing soaring storage and memory costs that continue to affect the global consumer electronics industry. The move follows an earlier price increase in October 2025 and comes just months before the launch of major titles including Grand Theft Auto VI, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Halo: Campaign Evolved and Gears of War: E-Day.

According to Xbox, prices for 512GB consoles will increase by $100, while 1TB models will rise by $150. The company has also confirmed it is discontinuing the 2TB Xbox model.

Xbox says console memory and storage costs have increased by more than 2.5 times, with suppliers warning that prices could double again by late 2027. Unlike smartphones and laptops, gaming consoles are traditionally sold with very slim profit margins, and sometimes even at a loss, making them particularly vulnerable to component cost increases.

What could this mean for UAE prices?

Microsoft has not yet announced updated UAE pricing, but based on the confirmed global increases and current retail prices, local buyers should expect a similar adjustment.

ConsoleCurrent UAE Price (AED)Official Global Increase (USD)Estimated New UAE Price (AED)
Xbox Series S 512GB1249100Around 1599
Xbox Series X 1TB2099150Around 2649

*The above table is based on Microsoft's UAE Store and major authorised retailers before the August 1 increase.

The estimated prices reflect the official US price increase converted into UAE pricing and may vary slightly between retailers.

More ways to buy an Xbox

Alongside the price increase, Microsoft announced several initiatives aimed at making Xbox hardware more accessible.

These include Buy Now, Pay Later options through Microsoft Stores, new 0 per cent financing programmes with selected partners, expanded trade-in schemes for used consoles, and Xbox Certified Refurbished devices offering savings of up to $100 compared with new models.

Should UAE gamers buy an Xbox before August 1?

For UAE gamers planning to upgrade before GTA 6 launches on November 19, buying before August 1 could be a great deal.

Despite the higher prices, Microsoft says the Xbox Series S will remain its most affordable console and continues to position it as the entry point for current-generation gaming.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products, brands, and video games? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.

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