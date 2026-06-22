X down? Some UAE users report issues accessing posts, notifications

Several residents in the UAE reported experiencing issues with social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, June 22, with users saying they were unable to access content despite receiving notifications.

According to users, alerts and post notifications continued to arrive as normal. However, when they tapped on the notifications, the content failed to load, with some receiving error messages indicating that posts were unavailable.

“I use X throughout the day for work, so I immediately noticed something was wrong,” said Dubai resident L.R.G. "I was getting notifications as usual, but every time I clicked on them, the posts wouldn't load. At first I thought it was my internet connection, but even the app itself was not loading."

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She added that she also checked the website, assuming the issue was with the app, but found that it too was down and displayed a message indicating the page was unavailable.

The disruption comes just days after several UAE residents also reported issues accessing Facebook and Instagram on Friday, June 12, with users saying they were suddenly logged out of their accounts and unable to log back in.

Dubai resident Samuel Neville also noticed the glitch while trying to access an X link sent by his co-worker. “At first I thought it was just a temporary issue or a minor glitch on my side, but the page wouldn’t load at all.”

The disruption appeared to affect both the X mobile app and desktop website. Several users also reported seeing messages on the web version stating that pages were unavailable or temporarily down.

"It was quite annoying,” said Rofaid I., a Sharjah resident who mainly uses X to keep up with updates from home and engage with content his daughter shares to him. “I tried opening posts and links several times, but nothing would load."

Other users took to Reddit and Facebook to report of the disruptions.

Data from outage-tracking platforms suggested a broader impact. As of 6.16pm on Monday, Downdetector UAE had recorded 212 reports of disruption.

Meanwhile, Downdetector’s US platform showed more than 35,000 reports of outages at 5.56pm on the same day.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.