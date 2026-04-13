X launches XChat: New encrypted messaging app is coming to iPhone, iPad

X (formerly Twitter) is entering the standalone messaging app market with XChat, a new iPhone-exclusive platform promising end-to-end encryption, ad-free messaging, and enhanced privacy features, according to Apple's press release.

The XChat app goes beyond X's existing direct messaging functionality, offering features like end-to-end encrypted text messaging, audio and video calling capabilities, document sharing, group chat creation, and message editing and deletion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to screenshots shared by X, the XChat interface adopts a minimalistic design philosophy, prioritising active conversations in what Apple's press release describes as "a private, focused space built for conversation."

However, XChat faces significant market challenges as it requires an existing X account for access. And, the app will launch only for iPhone and iPad (no Android devices).

The XChat app release date is set for April 17, 2026, giving the platform just days before users can test whether it delivers on its privacy promises and whether it can compete with messaging giants.