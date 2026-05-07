World Password Day highlights growing risks as weak logins fuel cyber attacks

As World Password Day is marked today, cybersecurity experts are warning that passwords — long considered the first line of defence — are increasingly becoming one of the weakest links in digital security, especially as artificial intelligence reshapes how people and organisations access online systems.

Stolen credentials now account for a growing share of cyber intrusions, with attackers often logging in rather than breaking in. According to security specialists, billions of compromised usernames and passwords continue to circulate online, leaving individuals and businesses exposed despite increasingly complex password rules.

“Threat actors typically do not hack in the traditional sense anymore,” said Morey Haber, Chief Security Advisor at BeyondTrust. “They simply log in via stolen credentials,” underscoring how password reuse and human behaviour remain critical vulnerabilities.

The challenge is widening as software agents and automation become embedded in everyday activity. Mohammed Aboul‑Magd, VP of Product at SandboxAQ, said AI-driven systems are now acting independently across enterprises and consumer platforms, often without regular oversight. “An agent can review a contract, place an order, update a financial record… all without a person involved,” he said, warning that access controls created once are rarely reviewed.

Businesses are also grappling with password fatigue among employees managing dozens of systems. Mortada Ayad, VP – META at Delinea, said organisations must design security around real behaviour, not ideal behaviour. “Employees don’t always approach corporate security with the same diligence as their personal accounts,” he said, calling for tighter control over standing privileges.

In the UAE, where digital services adoption remains strong, credential-based attacks continue to pose a material risk. Ziad Nasr, General Manager – Middle East at Acronis, said identity security needs to keep pace with growth. “Strengthening passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, and staying alert to phishing attempts are still some of the most effective ways to reduce risk,” he said.

Fintech platforms are particularly exposed as financial services move further online. Stephen Ong, Co‑founder of Vault22, warned that moments of uncertainty can amplify risk. “As fintech apps become central to everyday financial activity, weak passwords remain one of the most preventable security risks,” he said, noting that a single compromised login can lead to significant losses.

Security specialists broadly agree that stronger passwords, multi-factor authentication and the use of password managers remain essential steps, even as the industry moves towards passwordless systems. For World Password Day, the message is shifting — not to celebrate passwords, but to recognise their limits and reinforce better digital habits before attackers exploit them.