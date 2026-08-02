Will Apple charge for Siri? Tim Cook hints heavy AI users may need iCloud+

Apple could eventually ask its heaviest Siri AI users to pay for a higher iCloud subscription, but the company has not announced a standalone Siri fee or confirmed that the assistant’s “price” is increasing.

Speaking during Apple’s fiscal third-quarter earnings call, outgoing CEO Tim Cook was asked how the company plans to manage the growing computing costs associated with artificial intelligence. Cook explained that Apple uses a mixture of its own data centres and third-party cloud infrastructure, while spending substantially more on AI across its business.

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He then pointed to “the ability when people use it a lot for them to move up on an iCloud Plan,” adding that the eventual balance between additional costs and subscription revenue remained uncertain.

Cook did not say that basic Siri commands, such as setting timers or making calls, would suddenly require payment. Instead, his comments suggest Apple could introduce tighter usage limits for expensive cloud-based AI features, with higher allowances included in paid iCloud+ plans.

Apple has already confirmed that some Apple Intelligence tools relying on powerful server models will carry daily limits. Customers subscribing to most iCloud+ plans will receive increased access, establishing a structure the company could extend to advanced Siri usage.

The revamped Siri AI is designed to understand personal context, recognise what is displayed on screen and perform actions across apps. Developer testing began after WWDC 2026, with a broader beta planned later this year on supported devices set to English.

The remarks came during Cook’s final earnings call as Apple CEO. John Ternus will take over on September 1, while Cook becomes executive chairman.

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