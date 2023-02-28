Why me? Asks Google India employee who was fired despite being performer of the month

The tech giant has sacked around 450 employees across various departments in India

Big Tech firms are leading a string of layoffs across the world and the employees are bearing the brunt.

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc is no exception and the company announced that it’s eliminating 12,000 jobs. According to reports, the tech giant has sacked around 450 employees across various departments in India.

One of the employees who lost the job shared how he was fired despite being chosen as the Employee of the Month. Harsh Vijayvargiya, who worked as a digital media senior associate at the company, shared a long note on Linkedin, describing his plight.

“I never thought my first post would be regarding layoffs.

“Saturday morning, I skipped a heartbeat when I got a pop-up email notification on my phone stating email from Google Operations Center. I have been effected with layoff — workforce reduction at Google Operations Center.

“I was a proud #Googler and will always be...

“I had a very first question why me though I was star performer for month, still why me? And I see there was no answer at all! 12k people affected by this are still thinking why me? Which stands still a question mark.

“My salary is half for 2 months! My financial plannings are completely ruined… I have a kid and supporting wife who are always there for me, though I was not available for them because of working hours. This took place on Saturday and it took me two days to get the strength to jot this down and now fight back for survival,” his post continued.

“May all the people fighting battle of layoff find a way to fight the inner battle and also survival battle,” he said, concluding that he didn’t expect Friday dinner at his office would be the last dinner and he would not get a chance to say goodbye or a team photo.

Aakriti Walia, another Google employee who completed five years at the firm, wrote on Linkedin that she found that her job role has been impacted by layoffs after her system denied access.

"As I celebrated by 5-year Googleversary just a few days ago, little did I know it would be my last. Unfortunately, I have been impacted by the recently announced Google layoffs. The "access denied" message on my system left me numb as I was preparing for my meeting just 10 mins away. My initial reaction was of denial, then "why me" and it's now a few days later that this news has finally sunk in," the former Program Manager at Google wrote on her LinkedIn.

Rapid interest rate hikes and weak consumer demand have forced many firms to trim their workforce.

