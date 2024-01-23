Why HONOR's new flagship foldable HONOR Magic V2 simplifies the complexity of foldable designs
With innovative design, unmatched durability, and seamless functionality, it sets new standards in the foldable market
In recent years, foldable devices have evolved significantly, becoming essential tools for people on the move who work, watch, and connect seamlessly. Initially, these devices faced challenges like being too bulky, having small batteries, hinge design gaps, and durability issues.
Acknowledging these concerns, HONOR unveiled the thinnest and lightest foldable HONOR Magic V2 as part of its premium Magic Series. This foldable device successfully addresses all consumer worries, ticking every box with its innovative solutions. HONOR worked to create the sleek, efficient, and durable foldable devices we see today, HONOR Magic V2 which caters to the diverse needs of our daily lives.
The thinnest and lightest foldable with 9.9mm design
The foldables entered the Millimeter era, thanks to HONOR Magic V2. Only 231g and measuring 9.9mm in thickness when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 pushes the boundaries of innovation for foldable devices. The HONOR Magic V2’s superior lightweight design and premium build quality are enabled using breakthrough innovations like the Super-light Titanium Hinge and HONOR's proprietary steel, providing a perfect balance between weight and strength.
At a mere 9.9mm thickness, this foldable device blurs the lines between foldable and regular smartphones, offering a size like standard phones while delivering the unique foldable experience.
Ultra-durable even after 10 years
HONOR Magic V2's state-of-the-art Super-light Titanium Hinge allows for an ultra-light device with exceptional durability. A new SGS-certified HONOR's proprietary steel has been expertly created for use in the hinge's main body of the HONOR Magic V2, providing added robustness and durability to the hinge mechanism.
In addition, HONOR's proprietary steel, a cutting-edge material inspired by steel used in tunnel boring applications, has been expertly created for use in the hinge's main body of the HONOR Magic V2. This innovative material offers a perfect balance between thinness and durability, resulting in a slim and robust design that sets a new standard for excellence. This cutting-edge material is 25 per cent thinner and 20 per cent stronger compared to its counterpart in HONOR Magic Vs
The HONOR Magic V2 features a poly-curved nanocrystal glass on its display creating a deeper sense of safety and endurance for its user, offering 10 times greater drop resistance compared to typical glass. The Nanocrystal Glass 2.0 display within the HONOR Magic V2 serves as a protective layer and acts as a shield against the uncertainties of daily life.
Thanks to these breakthrough innovations, the HONOR Magic V2 earns the coveted durability certification from SGS, a global authority, by enabling the hinge to withstand 400,000 folds, ensuring a lifespan of up to 10 years for folding 100 times a day.
Huge 5000mAh battery with no compromise on the thinness
When it comes to foldables, the challenge has always been deciding between a bulky design with a large battery or a slim device with limited battery capacity. The traditional 'three-layer stacked' screen driver architecture has long been a major obstacle for the putting large batteries in thin and light folding screen mobile phones.
HONOR, however, has solved this puzzle with the introduction of the HONOR Magic V2. By incorporating a ground-breaking 'three-in-one' display driver component, HONOR was able to take advantage of the additional internal space and fit a 5000mAh Silicon-carbon Battery within the HONOR Magic V2.
Featuring the thinnest dual Silicon-carbon Batteries, with an average thickness of just 2.72mm, and boasting a substantial 5000mAh capacity, the HONOR Magic V2 ensures users stay connected without the need for frequent recharging.
Gearless titanium hinge with no gaps
Foldable devices faced a critical challenge with the presence of a gap, impacting both durability and overall design, causing hesitation among potential users. The HONOR Magic V2 has successfully overcome these issues, elevating the standards for foldable technology.
In comparison to stainless steel, titanium alloy is 42 per cent lighter, making it a much more desirable option material for a lightweight foldable smartphone. In addition, the proprietary HONOR Shield Steel, employed in the hinge's main body, expertly balances thickness and durability, resulting in a slim and robust design that sets a new standard for excellence.
Thanks to the sophisticated and improved hinge design, the HONOR Magic V2 exhibits no gaps between screens when folded. With its advanced zero-gear structure, this cutting-edge device introduces an impressive hovering feature.
Color, pricing, and availability
The HONOR Magic V2 will be available in a range of elegant colors: Black, Purple, and a special version in Black with a vegan leather back. Starting from February 2, the HONOR Magic V2 will be available for pre-order in UAE at an exciting offer and free gifts.