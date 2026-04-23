If you’ve spent enough time using AI tools like Claude or ChatGPT, you’ve probably noticed a pattern. You ask for something and the response looks solid at first glance. Then you spot an issue and point it out.

The AI responds almost instantly: “You’re right.” It corrects the mistake and gives you a better version, one that feels like it should have been the original output.

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Which raises a fair question: if the AI could fix it so easily, why didn’t it get it right the first time? The answer lies in how most AI systems are tuned.

Why does AI always agree with you?

Tools like ChatGPT and Claude are built to be cooperative. In practice, that often translates into being agreeable. They prioritise aligning with the user’s request rather than challenging it. That means they don’t always question assumptions in your prompt, audit their own responses, or push back unless something is clearly wrong.

Instead, they aim to deliver something that fits your input, and that results in a familiar loop: a decent first draft, followed by a stronger revision once you intervene. You also have to know that the AI isn’t “learning” from your correction in that moment; the improved version isn’t a new capability, it’s one it already had.

By default, AI behaves more like a cooperative assistant than a critical editor. It won’t aggressively double-check its own work or challenge your thinking unless explicitly asked to do so.

How can you make AI better?

Can you change how AI responds to you? Yes. Some platforms, particularly Claude, allow users to define behaviour through custom instructions or system prompts. This is where a simple tweak can significantly improve output quality.

Instead of letting the AI default to agreement, you can instruct it to be more critical. For example: “Don’t automatically agree with me. Evaluate my input, question assumptions, point out flaws, and refine your response before presenting it.”

This shifts the AI from passive execution to active analysis. I applied a similar prompt, as per my requirements, and noticd immediate differences.

Responses tend to be more accurate on the first attempt, better structured and more thoughtful, less prone to obvious gaps or oversights, and however you've asked it to execute its responses. More importantly, the AI starts to feel less like a tool that follows instructions and more like a collaborator that improves them. That includes pushing back when something doesn’t add up, which is arguably more valuable than simple agreement.

The takeaway is straightforward: prompt quality and setting your AI according to your needs matter. Most users focus on what they ask AI to do, but not how they want it to think. As AI tools become more embedded in everyday workflows, this simple trick might make Claude, or any other platform that allows users to fine-tune, 10x better.