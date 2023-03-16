Why ASUS Intel Evo laptops are a must-have for your everyday needs
As someone with a fast-paced lifestyle, a laptop is an essential tool for getting things done.
These ASUS Intel Evo laptops are designed specifically for your everyday needs, with lightning-fast performance and the latest technology to help you bring your ideas to life.
ASUS has been a leading manufacturer of laptops for years, and their partnership with Intel has taken their devices to the next level. With Intel Evo certification, you can be sure that you're getting a laptop that meets the highest standards for performance, reliability, mobility and even more.
So, what exactly does the Intel Evo platform do?
Laptops that conform to a set of standards based on their usability in real-world settings constitute the Intel Evo platform. These standards involve key experience indicators (KEI) such as battery life, system responsiveness, and charging speed, along with specifications like Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU integrated with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
The Evo standard also means you get to experience guaranteed features like superior battery and performance across the board, making it the perfect machine for both work and play on the move.
Why should you choose ASUS Evo platform line-up?
As such, ASUS excels in the production of laptops that cater to varying demands. They have a dedicated line-up with the Evo certification, which guarantees that you as a user will have a laptop that meets all the KEIs, the premium quality and also come with splendid OLED visuals.
ASUS Intel Evo laptops are equipped with high-resolution OLED displays that deliver crisp, clear visuals and accurate colours. They also offer ultrafast 0.2 ms response times and refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, making them an excellent choice for professionals or anyone seeking top-notch colour fidelity and motion clarity. Additionally, OLED displays can reduce harmful blue light by up to 70 per cent compared to LCD displays, which is beneficial for reducing the risk of retinal damage.
Not only do ASUS Intel Evo laptops offer exceptional performance and battery life, but they also have a sleek, modern design that looks great in any workspace or private. These laptops are slim and lightweight, making them easy to take with you.
Here is a list of ASUS Evo platform laptops that you should consider.
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702)
The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a premium laptop that's also the world's first foldable 17.3-inch 2.5k OLED laptop. It's versatile and functional.
Powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED provide multiple usage scenarios for different workflows, which are the reader, desktop, and tablet modes. You can use the kickstand to make the display turn into a proper desktop solution, or a make it like a giant book so it becomes an e-reader and of course, the final tablet form for watching things and when you're done, you can nicely pack and take it with you and that's the value in portability.
Its versatility and the ability to adapt to different situations make this a perfect machine that suits your day-to-day life.
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is packed in an all-aluminium chassis, a long lasting all day 75 watt-hour battery and Intel's Iris Xe graphics makes this a draw for professionals looking for a no-frills laptop to deal with your daily tasks. The OLED panel is a solid 14 inches that has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 at 90hz and has one of the most visually dazzling displays in a laptop of this class.
Its unique design footprint means you're getting a laptop that only weighs in at 1.39 kgs and its 180° lay flat hinge allows users to type more comfortably. If you want an affordable machine with portability to match, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED ticks every box.
ASUS Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED (UP5302)
The ASUS Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K 16:10 OLED HDR touchscreen with a four-sided NanoEdge design, with incredibly slim 2.68 mm bezels on its external borders providing an up to 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It's lightweight, durable and has an incredible battery life that also charges quickly. Its OLED display makes it not just a good-looking laptop, but also can be turned into a tablet that has one of the best displays out there.
If you’re looking for a hybrid two-in-one laptop with a beautiful display, lots of ports and a combination of performance and battery, you can’t go wrong with the ASUS Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED.
The Ideal Choice
Overall, ASUS Intel Evo laptops are a fantastic choice for anyone who is looking for a combination of reliability and functionality. They offer powerful performance, exceptional battery life, stunning displays, and sleek designs. Why not consider investing in one for your next purchase to make your life easier and smoother?