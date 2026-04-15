Why Apple nearly banned Elon Musk's Grok AI app from App Store

Apple privately threatened to remove Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot from the App Store earlier this year after the application generated sexualized deepfakes of women and minors, according to an exclusive letter obtained by NBC News.

While Apple remained publicly silent during the Grok controversy, the company worked aggressively behind the scenes to address violations of its App Store guidelines. Apple contacted the teams behind both X and Grok after receiving complaints and observing news coverage of users exploiting the chatbot to create non-consensual sexualized images by "undressing" people in photos.

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The tech giant found both applications in violation of its content policies and required developers to submit plans for improved content moderation.

According to Apple's letter to US senators, xAI submitted an updated version of Grok for review, but Apple rejected it because "the changes didn't go far enough." Elon Musk's company then submitted revised versions of both the X app and Grok app, with only one initially accepted.

Apple's letter states: "Apple reviewed the next submissions made by the developers and determined that X had substantially resolved its violations, but the Grok app remained out of compliance. As a result, we rejected the Grok submission and notified the developer that additional changes to remedy the violation would be required, or the app could be removed from the App Store."

Only after "further engagement and changes," Apple determined that Grok had substantially improved and approved its latest submission.

These previously undisclosed details explain the series of confusing Grok moderation changes xAI announced during the backlash, including restrictions on image tool access and limits on editing photos of real people.

However, 9to5Mac points towards a separate NBC News report published April 14, which reveals that Grok continues generating sexualized images without consent. Journalists documented dozens of cases over the past month where users found a way around restrictions to create images of women in provocative costumes.