WhatsApp Plus subscription spotted in Beta: Features, price and what to expect

Meta appears to be taking the next step in monetising its messaging platform, with a new WhatsApp Plus subscription now spotted in beta.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the premium tier has gone live for a limited number of users on WhatsApp’s Android beta, offering additional features and customisation options.

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WhatsApp Plus: Price and availability

The new subscription is currently priced at around €2.49 in Europe.

For now, it is rolling out via the Google Play Store and is available only to select Android beta testers. iOS and wider platform support is expected to arrive later, the report added.

There’s no official launch date yet, but the beta rollout suggests a broader release may not be far off.

What features does WhatsApp Plus offer?

The premium plan focuses heavily on customisation and added functionality, rather than locking core features behind a paywall.

Here’s what’s included so far:

Send premium stickers

Change app themes

Choose custom app icons

Pin more chats

Access premium ringtones

Upgrade chat list features

These additions are designed to enhance the overall user experience without affecting the free version.

Importantly, WhatsApp Plus is completely optional. Users who don’t subscribe will still have access to all standard messaging features, including chats, calls, and media sharing. Meta has not moved any essential functionality behind the paywall.