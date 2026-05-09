WhatsApp Plus for iOS users: Cost, availability, features

Because it is still under Beta rollout, iOS users can check in the WhatsApp app settings to see if the subscription is available to their account

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 9 May 2026, 1:42 PM
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WhatsApp is soon rolling out a premium plan to users, called WhatsApp Plus. The new plan will offer subscribers access to exclusive features to customise the app.

The Beta rollout for Android has already taken place, but it is soon coming for a limited group of iOS users.

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WhatsApp Plus is completely optional. Users who don’t subscribe will still have access to all standard messaging features, including chats, calls, and media sharing. Meta has not moved any essential functionality behind the paywall.

Because it is still under Beta rollout, iOS users can check in the WhatsApp app settings to see if the subscription is available to their account. If so, users can open the official dashboard to subscribe. Availability will depend on the account and the region, WABetaInfo said.

How much will it cost?

WABetaInfo reports that the subscription will be available for €2.49 per month in Europe.

In Pakistan, it will be available for PKR229 per month, whereas, it will be offered at a price of $29 per month in Mexico.

Pricing, it said, was likely to vary before the model was released, although it is relatively affordable so far.

WhatsApp Plus features

The premium plan focuses heavily on customisation and added functionality, rather than locking core features behind a paywall.

Here’s what’s included so far:

  • Send premium stickers

  • Change app themes

  • Choose custom app icons

  • Pin more chats

  • Access premium ringtones

  • Upgrade chat list features

These additions are designed to enhance the overall user experience without affecting the free version.

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