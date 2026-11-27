WhatsApp users will now be able to schedule messages in individual and group chats, a feature that will allow them to send texts at a chosen date and time without having to be online.

The messaging platform began rolling out the feature globally on Wednesday for iOS and Android users. The update will allow users to schedule messages anywhere between 10 minutes and 14 days in advance.

To schedule a message, users can just press and hold the send button and pick the date and time they want it to arrive. It will look like any other message to the person receiving it.

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Users can see all future messages they have lined up, and delete them beforehand if they change their mind. However, it is not yet clear whether users will be able to change the scheduled time of a message after setting it.

Another feature of the update is that scheduled messages will be sent even if the user’s phone is switched off or has no network connection. Users can schedule text messages as well as photos and videos.

WhatsApp also shared a blog post announcing the feature, calling it one of the platform’s “most requested features”.

In its blog post titled “Say it at the right time with scheduled messages”, the company explained how users can make use of the new option.

“To schedule a message, press and hold the send button and pick the date and time you want it to arrive,” the post read.

The feature is expected to make it easier for users to send birthday wishes on time, especially when they are in different time zones. It could also help businesses plan messages and updates for customers, while people using WhatsApp for work can schedule reminders and updates for their teams.